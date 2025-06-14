“That sucks” – Fans react to Shane Lowry’s ‘sloppy’ mistake ahead of his US Open exit

Fans reacted to Shane Lowry's mistake in the second round of the US Open. He was playing at the Oakmont Country Club this week, but the golfer had an early exit since he failed to make it through the cutline, which was set at 7-over. Before exiting the tournament, the Irishman made a mistake that garnered reactions from netizens.

Lowry forgot to mark his ball on the 14th green before picking, as Fried Egg Golf’s X page shared a video of the same on X on June 14.

As the post came up, netizens started showering their remarks, and a fan called it a "sloppy" mistake:

Another fan sarcastically commented:

A golf netizen commented how he hated penalties:

“I love golf but hate the randomness of rewards and penalties at this U.S. Open. Leaderboard tells you all you need to know.”

Another netizen remarked on the look Lowry’s caddie had after the mistake. He said:

“The look he gets from his caddy is wonderful.”

An online fan shared his opinion about how Bryson DeChambeau would have tackled the situation. He penned down:

“Bryson would of act like it never happened.”

Another fan blamed the golf course for Lowry's fault. He said:

“When a golf course kicks you in the nuts, you forget about the little things.”

Last year, Lowry finished in T19 at the US Open by scoring 4-over in total after posting 1-over in the fourth round.

How did Shane Lowry perform in the 2025 season?

Shane Lowry had four top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, including a T2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a T7 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard, a T2 at the Truist Championship, and a T8 at the Valspar Championship.

Lowry’s last appearance was at the US Open, where he missed the cut line after scoring 17-over. Here's a list of Lowry's 2025 performances so far:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T2, 66-70-65-68, 269 (-19)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T39, 73-73-74-70, 290 (+2)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T11, 66-68-70-67, 271 (-13)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T7, 69-67-76-70, 282 (-6)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): T20, 72-71-74-67, 284 (-4)

Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): T8, 71-67-70-70, 278 (-6)

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T42, 71-68-72-81, 292 (+4)

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T18, 68-70-67-70, 275 (-9)

Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course): T2, 64-65-67-70, 266 (-14)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Missed the cut

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T23, 69-72-73-77, 291 (+3)

RBC Canadian Open at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course): T13, 64-68-68-67, 267 (-13)

U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut, 79-78, 157 (+17)

