  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • “That was very unlike Billy” – Scottie Scheffler responds to PGA Tour rival’s ‘why are you good’ question

“That was very unlike Billy” – Scottie Scheffler responds to PGA Tour rival’s ‘why are you good’ question

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 06, 2025 11:46 GMT
GOLF: MAR 26 PGA - World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Source: Getty
Scottie Scheffler and Billy Horschel ( Image Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler and Billy Horschel recently had a fun banter where the latter took a dig at the World No. 1 golfer for being ridiculously good. Scheffler also took the comments lightly and had a hilarious response to Billy.

Scheffler is a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour, including two majors. Billy Horschel has won eight times on the Tour, and both he and Scheffler are in action this week at the WM Phoenix Open 2025.

On Tuesday, February 5, SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio shared a clip from a mid-interview with Scottie Scheffler. During the interview, Billy Horschel stopped by and asked one question to the Masters champion.

"Why are you so good?" he asked. "And why you gotta be so like, can't you like not win so many events and like be so much nicer?"
also-read-trending Trending

The hosts stopped him, pointing out that he finished ninth last week, but Horschel insisted that it was still an impressive finish.

"He's taking money away from people," he added. "I mean, didn't he make enough last year? 70 million on the golf course, I mean, won nine times, I mean, God, guy's a selfish. Selfish ba****d. I mean, everyone thinks he's a nice guy, but I guarantee you, behind closed doors, he must not be that nice."

Scottie Scheffler had a cheeky response to Horschel's complaint-turned-compliment.

"I was very surprised when Billy saw a microphone. I feel like he had to say something. That was very unlike Billy."

Scheffler had an outstanding 2024 season, winning seven official titles on the PGA Tour, claiming the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, and also winning the Hero World Challenge. In addition, he was part of the US Presidents Cup team that posted an 18.5-11.5 win over the International team.

When will Scottie Scheffler and Billy Horschel tee off at the WM Phoenix Open 2025, Round 1?

Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Tom Kim and Max Homa for the opening two rounds of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In the opening round, they will tee off on Thursday, February 6, at 2:44 pm ET from the first hole of TPC Scottsdale.

Billy Horschel is paired with Sahith Theegala and Rickie Fowler, and they will tee off from the same hole, eleven minutes after Scheffler's group.

The first round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open will begin on Thursday at 9:20 am ET, with Trey Mullinax, Sam Stevens, and Ben Silverman teeing off from the first hole. Simultaneously, Charley Hoffman, Ben Kohles, and Matti Schmid will begin from the tenth tee.﻿

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी