The 151st Open Championship: Here’s a look at each of the 18 holes at Royal Liverpool

The 151st edition of the historic golf major, The Open Championship, is set to take place this week at the renowned Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The first round is set to begin on Thursday, July 20, and conclude on Sunday, July 23.

The last time Royal Liverpool Golf Club hosted the tournament was in 2014 when Rory McIlroy won the Claret Jug by two strokes over Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia.

The Open returns to the Royal Liverpool, which was designed in 1869. It is a 72-par, 18-hole golf course that stretches 7,218 yards. It was created by George Morris and Robert Chambers.

Here is a brief description of the 18 holes of the Royal Liverpool:

Hole 1

Name- Royal

Par 4

Distance: 450 yards

Hole 2

Name- Stand

Par 4

Distance: 453 yards.

Hole 3

Nmae- Course

Par 4

Distance: 426 yards.

Hole 4

Name- Road

Par 4

Distance: 367 yards

Hole 5

Name- Long

Par 5

Distance: 520 yards.

Hole 6

Name- New

Par 3

Distance: 201 yards.

Hole 7

Name- Telegraph

Par- 4

Distance: 481 yards.

Hole 8

Name- Brairs

Par 4

Distance: 436 yards.

Hole 9

Name- Dowie

Par 3

Distance: 218 yards.

Hole 10

Name- Far

Par 4

Distance: 507 yards.

Hole 11

Name- Punch Bowl

Par 4

Distance: 392 yards.

Hole 12

Name- Dee

Par 4

Distance: 449 yards.

Hole 13

Name- Alps

Par 3

Distance: 194 yards

Hole 14

Name- Hilbre.

Par 4

Distance: 454 yards.

Hole 15

Name- Field

Par 5

Distance: 620 yards

Hole 16

Name- Lake

Par 4

Distance: 461 yards.

Hole 17

Name- Little Eye

Par 3

Distance: 136 yards.

Hole 18

Name- Dun

Par 5

Distance: 609 yards.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club

The Royal Liverpool Golf Club is located in Wirral in Merseyside, England, and was formerly the Liverpool Hunt Club's race course. Because of the patronage of the Duke of Connaught, Price Arthur, son of Queen Victoria, it was named Royal in 1871.

The golf course was originally created by George Morris and Robert Chambers and redesigned in the 20th century by Harry Colt.

The Open Championship has been played at Royal Liverpool Golf Course 12 times. The course also hosted the Amateur Championship, Women's British Open, Walker Cup, and Curtis Cup.

The Liverpool Golf Club staged the first Open Championship in 1897 when amateur golfer Harold Hilton won the trophy. Surprisingly, two amateur golfers won the major while competing at the venue.

Bobby Jones won the major event in 1930 while competing as an amateur. It is worth noting that Jones won The Open Championship three times as an amateur golfer.

Listed below are the winners of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club:

1897 Harold Hilton (a)

1902 Sandy Herd

1907 Arnaud Massy

1913 J.H. Taylor

1924 Walter Hagen

1930 Bobby Jones (a)

1936 Alf Padgham

1947 Fred Daly

1956 Peter Thomson

1967 Roberto De Vicenzo

2006 Tiger Woods

2014 Rory McIlroy