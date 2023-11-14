The 2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai: Field and player rankings explored

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai is set to tee off on Thursday, November 16, at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The four-day event, which marks the DP World Tour season finale, will see a 50-player field compete for the whopping $10 million purse.
The DP World Tour Championship is taking place in its originally intended slot. The event will feature the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings. The tournament is headlined by 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, despite happening parallely to the PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule finale RSM Classic.
2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field
The DP World Tour Championship field is headlined by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. The European circuit event features top-ranked golfers like Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim and more. World No. 2 McIlroy and No. 3 Rahm are also the favorites to win the weekend event.
Notably, the Dubai event features 10 members of Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team from Rome. Justin Rose and Ludvig Aberg are the only golfers missing out due to their commitment to the PGA Tour. England’s Aaron Rai and Scotland’s Richie Ramsey are other notable names missing from the field.
Thorbjorn Olesen, Nicolai, Rasmus Hojgaard, Alexander Bjork, Vincent Normrman, Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Daniel Hillier, Ryo Hisatsune, Thriston Lawrence, Zander Lombard, Lucas Herbert, and Min Woo Lee are other names to watch this weekend.
Top 50 players in the 2023 DP World Tour Championship field:
- 2 - Rory Mcilroy
- 3 - Jon Rahm
- 4 - Viktor Hovland
- 8 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11 - Tom Kim
- 12 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 15 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 24 - Sepp Straka
- 28 - Ryan Fox
- 35 - Shane Lowry
- 43 - Min Woo Lee
- 46 - Adrian Meronk
Here is the complete DP World Tour Championship field:
- Alexander Björk
- Daniel Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Jorge Campillo
- Jens Dantorp
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Julien Guerrier
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Viktor Hovland
- Tom Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Zander Lombard
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Rory Mcilroy
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Vincent Norrman
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Jon Rahm
- Antoine Rozner
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Sepp Straka
- Connor Syme
- Sami Välimäki
- Matth Wallace
- Jeff Winther
More details on the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.