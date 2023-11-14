The 2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai: Field and player rankings explored

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai is set to tee off on Thursday, November 16, at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The four-day event, which marks the DP World Tour season finale, will see a 50-player field compete for the whopping $10 million purse.

The DP World Tour Championship is taking place in its originally intended slot. The event will feature the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings. The tournament is headlined by 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, despite happening parallely to the PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule finale RSM Classic.

Expand Tweet

2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field

The DP World Tour Championship field is headlined by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. The European circuit event features top-ranked golfers like Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim and more. World No. 2 McIlroy and No. 3 Rahm are also the favorites to win the weekend event.

Expand Tweet

Notably, the Dubai event features 10 members of Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team from Rome. Justin Rose and Ludvig Aberg are the only golfers missing out due to their commitment to the PGA Tour. England’s Aaron Rai and Scotland’s Richie Ramsey are other notable names missing from the field.

Thorbjorn Olesen, Nicolai, Rasmus Hojgaard, Alexander Bjork, Vincent Normrman, Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Daniel Hillier, Ryo Hisatsune, Thriston Lawrence, Zander Lombard, Lucas Herbert, and Min Woo Lee are other names to watch this weekend.

Top 50 players in the 2023 DP World Tour Championship field:

2 - Rory Mcilroy

3 - Jon Rahm

4 - Viktor Hovland

8 - Matt Fitzpatrick

11 - Tom Kim

12 - Tyrrell Hatton

15 - Tommy Fleetwood

24 - Sepp Straka

28 - Ryan Fox

35 - Shane Lowry

43 - Min Woo Lee

46 - Adrian Meronk

Here is the complete DP World Tour Championship field:

Alexander Björk

Daniel Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Jorge Campillo

Jens Dantorp

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Julien Guerrier

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Viktor Hovland

Tom Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Zander Lombard

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Rory Mcilroy

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Vincent Norrman

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Jon Rahm

Antoine Rozner

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Matthew Southgate

Sepp Straka

Connor Syme

Sami Välimäki

Matth Wallace

Jeff Winther

More details on the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.