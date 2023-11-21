The 2023 Joburg Open field and players rankings explored 

The 2023 Joburg Open will be played parallel to the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship this week. The two events are set to tee off on Thursday, November 23. The Joburg Open, being played at the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, will see a 156-player field compete for the top prize.

The Joburg Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour. Owing to this, the event will feature a mixture of players from the two circuits. However, unlike the Australian PGA Championship, the South African event will not have any of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players on its field.

The event will have a prize purse of R20,500,000 (around $1.1m), raised from last year’s purse of R17,500,000 (approximately $1m). The golfers will be eyeing the winner’s check of $190,000 and the $200,000 bonus on offer.

2023 Joburg Open field

The Joburg Open field will be headlined by defending champion Dan Bradbury, Thriston Lawrence and Aaron Cockerill. Coming off the back of the season-closing DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, several of the European Tour regulars decided to sit out the weekend.

Interestingly, the event features some names from LIV Golf. Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester from the Saudi-backed series will be at the event.

Below is the complete field for the 2023 Joburg Open:

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

Jeppe Kristian Andersen

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Sam Bairstow

Kyle Barker

Christiaan Basson

Oliver Bekker

Joshua Berry

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jacques Blaauw

Adam Blomme

Dan Bradbury

Sean Bradley

Merrick Bremner

Soren Broholt Lind

Daniel Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Dean Burmester

Ivan Cantero

Ashley Chesters

Robson Chinhoi

Aaron Cockerill

Ugo Coussaud

Keenan Davidse

Louis De Jager

Jacques De Villiers

Alejandro Del Rey

Wynand Dingle

Hennie Du Plessis

James Hart Du Preez

Jordan Duminy

Bryce Easton

Manuel Elvira

Will Enefer

Rhys Enoch

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Lucami Filippi

Trevor Fisher Jnr

Ross Fisher

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Dylan Frittelli

Tristin Galant

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen

John Gough

Ricardo Gouveia

Branden Grace

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Chase Hanna

Joachim Hansen

Jean Hugo

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Kristian Johannessen

Rupert Kaminski

Anton Karlsson

Peter Karmis

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Espen Kofstad

Ruan Korb

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Zander Lombard

Matteo Manassero

Stuart Manley

Anthony Michael

Malcolm Mitchell

Karabo Mokoena

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

Dylan Naidoo

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Shaun Norris

Hennie O'Kennedy

Adrian Otaegui

Hennie Otto

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Gerhard Pepler

Haydn Porteous

Jaco Prinsloo

Tapio Pulkkanen

Nikhil Rama

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

JC Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Maximilian Rottluff

Lyle Rowe

Jamie Rutherford

Lauri Ruuska

Adriene Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Charl Schwartzel

Shubhankar Sharma

Combrinck Smit

Clement Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Jesper Svensson

Santiago Tarrio

Rourke Van Der Spuy

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Ryan Van Velzen

Jacob Van Zyl

Albert Venter

MJ Viljoen

Martin Vorster

Marc Warren

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Rhys West

Dale Whitnell

Robin Williams

Oliver Wilson

More details on the Joburg Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.