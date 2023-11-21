The 2023 Joburg Open field and players rankings explored 

The 2023 Joburg Open will be played parallel to the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship this week. The two events are set to tee off on Thursday, November 23. The Joburg Open, being played at the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, will see a 156-player field compete for the top prize.
The Joburg Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour. Owing to this, the event will feature a mixture of players from the two circuits. However, unlike the Australian PGA Championship, the South African event will not have any of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players on its field.
The event will have a prize purse of R20,500,000 (around $1.1m), raised from last year’s purse of R17,500,000 (approximately $1m). The golfers will be eyeing the winner’s check of $190,000 and the $200,000 bonus on offer.
2023 Joburg Open field
The Joburg Open field will be headlined by defending champion Dan Bradbury, Thriston Lawrence and Aaron Cockerill. Coming off the back of the season-closing DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, several of the European Tour regulars decided to sit out the weekend.
Interestingly, the event features some names from LIV Golf. Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester from the Saudi-backed series will be at the event.
Below is the complete field for the 2023 Joburg Open:
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- Jeppe Kristian Andersen
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Sam Bairstow
- Kyle Barker
- Christiaan Basson
- Oliver Bekker
- Joshua Berry
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jacques Blaauw
- Adam Blomme
- Dan Bradbury
- Sean Bradley
- Merrick Bremner
- Soren Broholt Lind
- Daniel Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Dean Burmester
- Ivan Cantero
- Ashley Chesters
- Robson Chinhoi
- Aaron Cockerill
- Ugo Coussaud
- Keenan Davidse
- Louis De Jager
- Jacques De Villiers
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wynand Dingle
- Hennie Du Plessis
- James Hart Du Preez
- Jordan Duminy
- Bryce Easton
- Manuel Elvira
- Will Enefer
- Rhys Enoch
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Lucami Filippi
- Trevor Fisher Jnr
- Ross Fisher
- Benjamin Follett-Smith
- Dylan Frittelli
- Tristin Galant
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia
- Deon Germishuys
- Joel Girrbach
- Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
- John Gough
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Branden Grace
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim Hansen
- Jean Hugo
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Kristian Johannessen
- Rupert Kaminski
- Anton Karlsson
- Peter Karmis
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Espen Kofstad
- Ruan Korb
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Zander Lombard
- Matteo Manassero
- Stuart Manley
- Anthony Michael
- Malcolm Mitchell
- Karabo Mokoena
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- Dylan Naidoo
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Hennie O'Kennedy
- Adrian Otaegui
- Hennie Otto
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Gerhard Pepler
- Haydn Porteous
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Nikhil Rama
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- JC Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Lyle Rowe
- Jamie Rutherford
- Lauri Ruuska
- Adriene Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- Charl Schwartzel
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Combrinck Smit
- Clement Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Jesper Svensson
- Santiago Tarrio
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Jacob Van Zyl
- Albert Venter
- MJ Viljoen
- Martin Vorster
- Marc Warren
- Stefan Wears-Taylor
- Rhys West
- Dale Whitnell
- Robin Williams
- Oliver Wilson
More details on the Joburg Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.