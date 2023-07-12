The 2023 Open Championship announces a record $16,500,000 purse

The Open Championship will be the fourth and final major of the 2023 PGA Tour season. The much-awaited major will take place between July 13 and 16 at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England. Ending the major season in style, the Open Championship boasts a prize purse of a whopping $16.5 million.
With the prizes announced a week ahead of the major, there has been an 18% increase in the prize money since last year. The winner of the 151st Open Championship will receive a prize money payout of a whopping $3 million, along with their name being etched on the Claret Jug.
Speaking about the increase in prize money, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said via Golf Digest:
“Our aim is to ensure the Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016. While we are seeing substantial increases in prize money across the men’s professional game, we are fulfilling our wider obligation to the sport by elevating the AIG Women’s Open, strengthening pathways in the elite amateur game and encouraging more people around the world to play golf. We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport.”
Field, Prize Money payouts for 2023 Open Championship
Apart from the first-place finisher, second and third-place finishers will also pocket just over a million dollars. From first place finishers to those who did not make the cut- everyone will get paid at the Open Championship.
Following is the full field for the 2023 Open Championship:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Zac Blair
- Dan Bradbury
- Joseph Bramlett
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Corey Conners
- Sean Crocker
- MJ Daffue
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Daniel Gavins
- Doug Ghim
- Will Gordon
- Gavin Kyle Green
- Ben Griffin
- Harry Hall
- Chase Hanna
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Scott Jamieson
- Matthew Jordan
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Tom Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Bio Kim
- Yeongsu Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazabal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Haotong Li
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Ben Martin
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Edoardo Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- C.T. Pan
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Kalle Samooja
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Marcel Schneider
- Adam Scott
- Yoseop Seo
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Robby Shelton
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Alex Smalley
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Ockie Strydom
- Connor Syme
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Dale Whitnell
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Ashun Wu
- Kevin Yu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Payouts:
- First-place: $3,000,000
- Second-place: $1,708,000
- Third-place: $1,095,000