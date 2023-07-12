The 2023 Open Championship announces a record $16,500,000 purse

The Open Championship will be the fourth and final major of the 2023 PGA Tour season. The much-awaited major will take place between July 13 and 16 at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England. Ending the major season in style, the Open Championship boasts a prize purse of a whopping $16.5 million.

With the prizes announced a week ahead of the major, there has been an 18% increase in the prize money since last year. The winner of the 151st Open Championship will receive a prize money payout of a whopping $3 million, along with their name being etched on the Claret Jug.

Speaking about the increase in prize money, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said via Golf Digest:

“Our aim is to ensure the Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016. While we are seeing substantial increases in prize money across the men’s professional game, we are fulfilling our wider obligation to the sport by elevating the AIG Women’s Open, strengthening pathways in the elite amateur game and encouraging more people around the world to play golf. We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport.”

Field, Prize Money payouts for 2023 Open Championship

Apart from the first-place finisher, second and third-place finishers will also pocket just over a million dollars. From first place finishers to those who did not make the cut- everyone will get paid at the Open Championship.

Following is the full field for the 2023 Open Championship:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Zac Blair

Dan Bradbury

Joseph Bramlett

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Nicolas Colsaerts

Corey Conners

Sean Crocker

MJ Daffue

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Daniel Gavins

Doug Ghim

Will Gordon

Gavin Kyle Green

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Chase Hanna

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Scott Jamieson

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Tom Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Bio Kim

Yeongsu Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazabal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

K.H. Lee

Haotong Li

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Ben Martin

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

C.T. Pan

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Tapio Pulkkanen

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Kalle Samooja

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Marcel Schneider

Adam Scott

Yoseop Seo

Shubhankar Sharma

Robby Shelton

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Alex Smalley

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Ockie Strydom

Connor Syme

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Ashun Wu

Kevin Yu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Payouts:

First-place: $3,000,000

Second-place: $1,708,000

Third-place: $1,095,000

