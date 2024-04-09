The 2024 Masters at Augusta National: Odds and top bets explored

The 2024 Masters is set to tee off on Thursday, April 11, at Augusta National in Georgia. The 88th edition of the prestigious event will see an 89-player field compete for the green jacket. Owing to its invites and qualification system, the event’s field is loaded with major champions like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Tiger Woods.

Despite the stacked field, World No.1 Scheffler remains the highlight for the 2024 Masters. Unsurprisingly, he is also the favorite to win the event. According to SportsLine, the 2022 Masters champion comes into the event with 5-1 odds. He is the outright favorite to take the green jacket.

Notably, there is a gap between the top-ranked golfer and the rest of the field. Scheffler, who comes into the event after winning two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, is followed by World No.2 McIlroy on the Masters odds list. The Northern Irishman enters the competition with 10-1 odds, followed by Koepka with 11-1 odds.

Expand Tweet

Defending champion Jon Rahm sits fourth on the 2024 Masters odds list. The Spaniard comes into the Augusta weekend with 12-1 odds. Notably, the LIV golfer tops the PGA Tour experts’ power rankings for the event.

Wyndham Clark (15-1), Xander Schauffele (18-1), Will Zalatoris (20-1), Hideki Matsuyama (20-1), Jordan Spieth (20-1), Viktor Hovland (22-1) and Ludvig Aberg (25-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend.

While Tiger Woods remains a big highlight for the Masters, he sits low on the odds list. The 15-time Major champion comes into the event with 100-1 odds. He shares the odds with the likes of Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson.

The 2024 Masters at Augusta National odds

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Masters at Augusta National:

Scottie Scheffler +325

Rory McIlroy +1000

Brooks Koepka +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Wyndham Clark +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Will Zalatoris +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Dustin Johnson +3300

Tony Finau +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Brian Harman +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Max Homa +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sergio Garcia +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Byeong-hun An +6500

Chris Kirk +7000

Tom Kim +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Patrick Reed +7000

Rickie Fowler +7500

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Si Woo Kim +8000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Tiger Woods +10000

Stephen Jaeger +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Erik Van Rooyen +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Jake Knapp +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Harris English +15000

Thorbjörn Olesen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Luke List +17500

Adam Hadwin +17500

Taylor Moore +20000

Ryan Fox +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Bubba Watson +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Austin Eckroat +22500

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Lee Hodges +27500

Adan Schenk +30000

Danny Willett +35000

Charl Schwartzel +35000

Gary Woodland +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Camilo Villegas +50000

Zach Johnson +75000

Christo Lamprecht +75000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Neal Shipley +150000

Vijay Singh +150000

Stewart Hagestad +150000

Jasper Stubbs +200000

Jose Maria Olazabal +200000

Santiago de la Fuente +250000

More details on the 2024 Masters at Augusta National will be updated soon.