The 2024 Masters at Augusta National: Odds and top bets explored

The 2024 Masters is set to tee off on Thursday, April 11, at Augusta National in Georgia. The 88th edition of the prestigious event will see an 89-player field compete for the green jacket. Owing to its invites and qualification system, the event’s field is loaded with major champions like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Tiger Woods.
Despite the stacked field, World No.1 Scheffler remains the highlight for the 2024 Masters. Unsurprisingly, he is also the favorite to win the event. According to SportsLine, the 2022 Masters champion comes into the event with 5-1 odds. He is the outright favorite to take the green jacket.
Notably, there is a gap between the top-ranked golfer and the rest of the field. Scheffler, who comes into the event after winning two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, is followed by World No.2 McIlroy on the Masters odds list. The Northern Irishman enters the competition with 10-1 odds, followed by Koepka with 11-1 odds.
Defending champion Jon Rahm sits fourth on the 2024 Masters odds list. The Spaniard comes into the Augusta weekend with 12-1 odds. Notably, the LIV golfer tops the PGA Tour experts’ power rankings for the event.
Wyndham Clark (15-1), Xander Schauffele (18-1), Will Zalatoris (20-1), Hideki Matsuyama (20-1), Jordan Spieth (20-1), Viktor Hovland (22-1) and Ludvig Aberg (25-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend.
While Tiger Woods remains a big highlight for the Masters, he sits low on the odds list. The 15-time Major champion comes into the event with 100-1 odds. He shares the odds with the likes of Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson.
The 2024 Masters at Augusta National odds
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Masters at Augusta National:
- Scottie Scheffler +325
- Rory McIlroy +1000
- Brooks Koepka +1100
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Wyndham Clark +1500
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Will Zalatoris +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama +2000
- Jordan Spieth +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2200
- Ludvig Aberg +2500
- Joaquin Niemann +2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Justin Thomas +2800
- Patrick Cantlay +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Dustin Johnson +3300
- Tony Finau +3500
- Bryson DeChambeau +3500
- Brian Harman +3500
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Max Homa +4000
- Cameron Young +4000
- Jason Day +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Min Woo Lee +5000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Sahith Theegala +5000
- Tommy Fleetwood +5500
- Sergio Garcia +6000
- Tyrrell Hatton +6000
- Byeong-hun An +6500
- Chris Kirk +7000
- Tom Kim +7000
- Russell Henley +7000
- Patrick Reed +7000
- Rickie Fowler +7500
- Akshay Bhatia +7500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Sungjae Im +7500
- Si Woo Kim +8000
- Denny McCarthy +9000
- Adam Scott +9000
- Justin Rose +9000
- Phil Mickelson +10000
- Tiger Woods +10000
- Stephen Jaeger +12500
- Sepp Straka +12500
- Nick Taylor +12500
- Erik Van Rooyen +15000
- Eric Cole +15000
- Adrian Meronk +15000
- Jake Knapp +15000
- Keegan Bradley +15000
- Matthieu Pavon +15000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +15000
- J.T. Poston +15000
- Emiliano Grillo +15000
- Harris English +15000
- Thorbjörn Olesen +17500
- Lucas Glover +17500
- Luke List +17500
- Adam Hadwin +17500
- Taylor Moore +20000
- Ryan Fox +20000
- Kurt Kitayama +20000
- Bubba Watson +20000
- Nick Dunlap +20000
- Peter Malnati +20000
- Cam Davis +20000
- Austin Eckroat +22500
- Ryo Hisatsune +25000
- Lee Hodges +27500
- Adan Schenk +30000
- Danny Willett +35000
- Charl Schwartzel +35000
- Gary Woodland +50000
- Grayson Murray +50000
- Camilo Villegas +50000
- Zach Johnson +75000
- Christo Lamprecht +75000
- Fred Couples +100000
- Mike Weir +100000
- Neal Shipley +150000
- Vijay Singh +150000
- Stewart Hagestad +150000
- Jasper Stubbs +200000
- Jose Maria Olazabal +200000
- Santiago de la Fuente +250000
