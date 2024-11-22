The 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship cut short to 54-holes: Revised schedule and reason explored

The 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship was shortened to 54 holes after the second day’s play was completely washed out at the Royal Queensland Golf Club.

The Australian PGA Championship began on Thursday, November 21, and will conclude on Sunday, November 24, at the Royal Queensland Golf Club. Elvis Smylie took a one-shot lead on Day 1 with a stunning first-round score of 65.

The second day was scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. local time on Friday, but Brisbane experienced relentless rainfall that persisted throughout the day, forcing the organizers to suspend play without a single ball being hit. Following the suspension, the Australian PGA Championship provided an update via its official account.

"The BMW Australian PGA Championship will now be a 54-hole tournament, with play abandoned before the start of round two at 11:30 am local time on Friday after almost 250mm of rainfall in the area since last Friday. All ticket-holders will receive email communications with all relevant information following the announcement," the statement read.

The second round of the BMW Australian PGA Championship will now be played on Saturday, November 23, and the final round will be played on Sunday, November 24th.

Tee time details for the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at the tee times for the Australian PGA Championship, Round 2 (all times local:

Hole 1

06:00 am : Gary Hurley, Simon Hawkes, James Hydes

: Gary Hurley, Simon Hawkes, James Hydes 06:10 am : Björn Åkesson, Kade McBride, Nathan Barbieri

: Björn Åkesson, Kade McBride, Nathan Barbieri 06:20 am : Tapio Pulkkanen, Andrew Campbell, Matias Sanchez

: Tapio Pulkkanen, Andrew Campbell, Matias Sanchez 06:30 am : Oliver Lindell, David Law, Angel Ayora

: Oliver Lindell, David Law, Angel Ayora 06:40 am : Jordan Gumberg, Braden Becker, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

: Jordan Gumberg, Braden Becker, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 06:50 am : Ivan Cantero, Ricardo Gouveia, Darcy Brereton

: Ivan Cantero, Ricardo Gouveia, Darcy Brereton 07:00 am : Andrew Kelly, Manuel Elvira, Lawry Flynn

: Andrew Kelly, Manuel Elvira, Lawry Flynn 07:10 am : Wu Ashun, Josh Younger, Danny List

: Wu Ashun, Josh Younger, Danny List 07:20 am : James Morrison, Joshua Greer, James Gibellini

: James Morrison, Joshua Greer, James Gibellini 07:30 am : Matthew Southgate, James Marchesani, Denzel Ieremia

: Matthew Southgate, James Marchesani, Denzel Ieremia 07:40 am : MK Kim, Jordan Doull, James Mee

: MK Kim, Jordan Doull, James Mee 07:50 am : Inhoi Hur, Jack Munro, Charlie Robbins

: Inhoi Hur, Jack Munro, Charlie Robbins 08:00 am : Hayden Hopewell, Siddharth Nadimpalli, Jay Mackenzie

: Hayden Hopewell, Siddharth Nadimpalli, Jay Mackenzie 11:00 am : David Micheluzzi, Jordan Smith, Aldrich Potgieter

: David Micheluzzi, Jordan Smith, Aldrich Potgieter 11:10 am : Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith, Jason Day

: Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith, Jason Day 11:20 am : Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Marc Leishman, Harry Higgs

: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Marc Leishman, Harry Higgs 11:30 am : Richie Ramsay, Anthony Quayle, Harrison Crowe

: Richie Ramsay, Anthony Quayle, Harrison Crowe 11:40 am : Adrien Saddier, Daniel Gale, Elvis Smylie

: Adrien Saddier, Daniel Gale, Elvis Smylie 11:50 am : John Parry, Jack Buchanan, Phoenix Campbell

: John Parry, Jack Buchanan, Phoenix Campbell 12:00 pm : Haydn Barron, Ryan van Velzen, Lachlan Barker

: Haydn Barron, Ryan van Velzen, Lachlan Barker 12:10 pm : Louis Dobbelaar, Todd Sinnott, Wenyi Ding

: Louis Dobbelaar, Todd Sinnott, Wenyi Ding 12:20 pm : Ben Wharton, Kyle Michel, Alexander George Frances

: Ben Wharton, Kyle Michel, Alexander George Frances 12:30 pm : Jannik de Bruyn, Tim Hart, Josh Armstrong

: Jannik de Bruyn, Tim Hart, Josh Armstrong 12:40 pm : Brett Rankin, Adam Brady, Louis Albertse

: Brett Rankin, Adam Brady, Louis Albertse 12:50 pm : Andreas Halvorsen, Bradley Kivimets, Nathan Page

: Andreas Halvorsen, Bradley Kivimets, Nathan Page 1:00 pm: Lukas Nemecz, Samuel Eaves, Gavin Fairfax

Hole 10

06:00 am : Daniel Hillier, Kazuma Kobori, Todd Clements

: Daniel Hillier, Kazuma Kobori, Todd Clements 06:10 am : Victor Perez, Cam Davis, Lucas Herbert

: Victor Perez, Cam Davis, Lucas Herbert 06:20 am : Yannik Paul, Brett Coletta, Geoff Ogilvy

: Yannik Paul, Brett Coletta, Geoff Ogilvy 06:30 am : Nicolas Colsaerts, Jason Scrivener, Curtis Luck

: Nicolas Colsaerts, Jason Scrivener, Curtis Luck 06:40 am : Rafa Cabrera Bello, Fred Biondi, Jake McLeod

: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Fred Biondi, Jake McLeod 06:50 am : Robin Williams, Cristobal Del Solar, Matthew Griffin

: Robin Williams, Cristobal Del Solar, Matthew Griffin 07:00 am : Jack Senior, Kerry Mountcastle, Joel Moscatel

: Jack Senior, Kerry Mountcastle, Joel Moscatel 07:10 am : Austin Bautista, Blake Windred, Sebastian Garcia

: Austin Bautista, Blake Windred, Sebastian Garcia 07:20 am : Pierre Pineau, Andrew Martin, Nick Voke

: Pierre Pineau, Andrew Martin, Nick Voke 07:30 am : Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Blake Proverbs, Christopher Crabtree

: Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Blake Proverbs, Christopher Crabtree 07:40 am : Corey Shaun, Matthew Millar, Brett Rumford

: Corey Shaun, Matthew Millar, Brett Rumford 07:50 am : Gunner Wiebe, Tyler Duncan, Brett Drewitt

: Gunner Wiebe, Tyler Duncan, Brett Drewitt 08:00 am : Sam Jones, Wil Daibarra, James Conran

: Sam Jones, Wil Daibarra, James Conran 11:00 am : Jamie Rutherford, Lincoln Tighe, Jak Carter

: Jamie Rutherford, Lincoln Tighe, Jak Carter 11:10 am : Ben Eccles, Rod Pampling, Freddy Schott

: Ben Eccles, Rod Pampling, Freddy Schott 11:20 am : Thomas Power Horan, William Bruyeres, Michael Wright

: Thomas Power Horan, William Bruyeres, Michael Wright 11:30 am : Kristoffer Reitan, Adam Bland, Jacob Skov Olesen

: Kristoffer Reitan, Adam Bland, Jacob Skov Olesen 11:40 am : John Senden, Jeong Weon Ko, Dimitrios Papadatos

: John Senden, Jeong Weon Ko, Dimitrios Papadatos 11:50 am : Justin Harding, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Cameron John

: Justin Harding, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Cameron John 12:00 pm : Aaron Pike, Joel Girrbach, Jordan Zunic

: Aaron Pike, Joel Girrbach, Jordan Zunic 12:10 pm : Josh Geary, Marco Penge, Peter Lonard

: Josh Geary, Marco Penge, Peter Lonard 12:20 pm : Ryggs Johnston, Connor McKinney, Quinnton Croker

: Ryggs Johnston, Connor McKinney, Quinnton Croker 12:30 pm : Renato Paratore, Jens Fahrbring, Christopher Wood

: Renato Paratore, Jens Fahrbring, Christopher Wood 12:40 pm : Filippo Celli, Max Charles, Tyler Wood

: Filippo Celli, Max Charles, Tyler Wood 12:50 pm : Ryan Peake, Corey Lamb, Cory Crawford

: Ryan Peake, Corey Lamb, Cory Crawford 1 pm: Matthew Docking, Ryan Ang, Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen

