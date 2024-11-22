The 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship cut short to 54-holes: Revised schedule and reason explored

The 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship was shortened to 54 holes after the second day’s play was completely washed out at the Royal Queensland Golf Club.
The Australian PGA Championship began on Thursday, November 21, and will conclude on Sunday, November 24, at the Royal Queensland Golf Club. Elvis Smylie took a one-shot lead on Day 1 with a stunning first-round score of 65.
The second day was scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. local time on Friday, but Brisbane experienced relentless rainfall that persisted throughout the day, forcing the organizers to suspend play without a single ball being hit. Following the suspension, the Australian PGA Championship provided an update via its official account.
"The BMW Australian PGA Championship will now be a 54-hole tournament, with play abandoned before the start of round two at 11:30 am local time on Friday after almost 250mm of rainfall in the area since last Friday. All ticket-holders will receive email communications with all relevant information following the announcement," the statement read.
The second round of the BMW Australian PGA Championship will now be played on Saturday, November 23, and the final round will be played on Sunday, November 24th.
Tee time details for the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 2 explored
Here's a look at the tee times for the Australian PGA Championship, Round 2 (all times local:
Hole 1
- 06:00 am: Gary Hurley, Simon Hawkes, James Hydes
- 06:10 am: Björn Åkesson, Kade McBride, Nathan Barbieri
- 06:20 am: Tapio Pulkkanen, Andrew Campbell, Matias Sanchez
- 06:30 am: Oliver Lindell, David Law, Angel Ayora
- 06:40 am: Jordan Gumberg, Braden Becker, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- 06:50 am: Ivan Cantero, Ricardo Gouveia, Darcy Brereton
- 07:00 am: Andrew Kelly, Manuel Elvira, Lawry Flynn
- 07:10 am: Wu Ashun, Josh Younger, Danny List
- 07:20 am: James Morrison, Joshua Greer, James Gibellini
- 07:30 am: Matthew Southgate, James Marchesani, Denzel Ieremia
- 07:40 am: MK Kim, Jordan Doull, James Mee
- 07:50 am: Inhoi Hur, Jack Munro, Charlie Robbins
- 08:00 am: Hayden Hopewell, Siddharth Nadimpalli, Jay Mackenzie
- 11:00 am: David Micheluzzi, Jordan Smith, Aldrich Potgieter
- 11:10 am: Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith, Jason Day
- 11:20 am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Marc Leishman, Harry Higgs
- 11:30 am: Richie Ramsay, Anthony Quayle, Harrison Crowe
- 11:40 am: Adrien Saddier, Daniel Gale, Elvis Smylie
- 11:50 am: John Parry, Jack Buchanan, Phoenix Campbell
- 12:00 pm: Haydn Barron, Ryan van Velzen, Lachlan Barker
- 12:10 pm: Louis Dobbelaar, Todd Sinnott, Wenyi Ding
- 12:20 pm: Ben Wharton, Kyle Michel, Alexander George Frances
- 12:30 pm: Jannik de Bruyn, Tim Hart, Josh Armstrong
- 12:40 pm: Brett Rankin, Adam Brady, Louis Albertse
- 12:50 pm: Andreas Halvorsen, Bradley Kivimets, Nathan Page
- 1:00 pm: Lukas Nemecz, Samuel Eaves, Gavin Fairfax
Hole 10
- 06:00 am: Daniel Hillier, Kazuma Kobori, Todd Clements
- 06:10 am: Victor Perez, Cam Davis, Lucas Herbert
- 06:20 am: Yannik Paul, Brett Coletta, Geoff Ogilvy
- 06:30 am: Nicolas Colsaerts, Jason Scrivener, Curtis Luck
- 06:40 am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Fred Biondi, Jake McLeod
- 06:50 am: Robin Williams, Cristobal Del Solar, Matthew Griffin
- 07:00 am: Jack Senior, Kerry Mountcastle, Joel Moscatel
- 07:10 am: Austin Bautista, Blake Windred, Sebastian Garcia
- 07:20 am: Pierre Pineau, Andrew Martin, Nick Voke
- 07:30 am: Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Blake Proverbs, Christopher Crabtree
- 07:40 am: Corey Shaun, Matthew Millar, Brett Rumford
- 07:50 am: Gunner Wiebe, Tyler Duncan, Brett Drewitt
- 08:00 am: Sam Jones, Wil Daibarra, James Conran
- 11:00 am: Jamie Rutherford, Lincoln Tighe, Jak Carter
- 11:10 am: Ben Eccles, Rod Pampling, Freddy Schott
- 11:20 am: Thomas Power Horan, William Bruyeres, Michael Wright
- 11:30 am: Kristoffer Reitan, Adam Bland, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 11:40 am: John Senden, Jeong Weon Ko, Dimitrios Papadatos
- 11:50 am: Justin Harding, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Cameron John
- 12:00 pm: Aaron Pike, Joel Girrbach, Jordan Zunic
- 12:10 pm: Josh Geary, Marco Penge, Peter Lonard
- 12:20 pm: Ryggs Johnston, Connor McKinney, Quinnton Croker
- 12:30 pm: Renato Paratore, Jens Fahrbring, Christopher Wood
- 12:40 pm: Filippo Celli, Max Charles, Tyler Wood
- 12:50 pm: Ryan Peake, Corey Lamb, Cory Crawford
- 1 pm: Matthew Docking, Ryan Ang, Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen