The 2025 Masters: Scottie Scheffler's R2 tee times

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the 2025 Masters, which means all eyes will be on him until he's effectively out of the running. Given how well he's performed since last year, it's unlikely that he's going to be out of the running any time soon.

Through 12 holes in the opening round, the world number one is tied for first. He's firmly in the running to win his second consecutive green jacket, but he'll have to follow up what is shaping up to be a good first round with a good second round. When will that begin?

Scheffler teed off at 10:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. For Friday's second round, he will tee off at 1:23 p.m. EDT, marking one of the high-profile starts for the afternoon.

The American played with Justin Thomas and amateur Jose Luis Ballester on Thursday. The same group will accompany him tomorrow. Then, provided he does make the cut, which he's more than in line to do, he will get a different group.

After the cut is made, the groups are reshuffled out of the remaining players. Scottie Scheffler will tee off at an as-yet-unannounced time with other golfers for the third round on Saturday.

Scottie Scheffler details key change leading to recent rise

It's not all about fitness, but being physically fit has helped Scottie Scheffler morph into the world's top-ranked golfer in the last few years. The American revealed that something he and his trainer have done has allowed him to get better.

Scottie Scheffler has great fitness off the course (Image via Imagn)

Via ESPN, Scheffler praised GolfForever, a program utilized by his coach, Dr. Troy Van Biezen. He said:

"We've just gotten to a point where I've been able to get rid of a lot of the aches and pains I used to deal with when I was in college. And I've gotten to a place where my body, I feel like, is really healthy, but it was a long journey to get to a point where I was in balance for a long enough period of time where we could actually start building a little bit of muscle."

Scottie Scheffler said the effort off the golf course has translated to better form on it.

"When I turn properly into my right hip, I can load and then push off and easily get all the way back on my left side versus kind of doing a reversal. If I didn't work out and do the things that I do in the gym to be able to play golf, I wouldn't be able to sustain my body the way that I have been for the last 10 years."

It's made him a two-time Masters champion with a genuine shot at being the first since Tiger Woods to repeat as Masters winner.

