The 2026 Masters' $219,000 ticket includes a private home and unlimited Augusta golf: Reports

The 2026 Masters ticket will be worth $219,000, including a private home and unlimited Augusta golf. The Masters Tournament is the first major of the PGA Tour roster, and recently, Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter got a glimpse of the hospitality brochure of the Augusta National organisers.Per the brochure, the Masters Tournament will offer a private home worth $98,000 in 2026. It'll be an executive-style home with daily cleaning and linen changes. The Augusta National facility will serve a chef-prepared dinner each night at $23,500, serving eight guests for six nights. The transportation charges on tournament days will be $29,000, which are to/from the airport.The stocking cost will be $6000 to prepare all necessary items before guests arrive. These items include snacks and more. The staffing cost is $13,000, and to reserve tee times, the cost is $13,500. Lastly, the OMH fee is $36,600.Rory McIlroy won the Masters Tournament in 2025, and Scottie Scheffler in 2024. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler triumphed in the 2023 and 2022 editions, respectively.What did Rory McIlroy say after winning the 2025 Masters title? Rory McIlroy joined the post-tournament press conference to discuss his winning experience at the Masters Tournament. The Northern Irishman finally had his Career Grand Slam in 2025 by winning the Masters at the Augusta National in April. He said (via ASAP Sports):“It's a dream come true. I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember. I mentioned it out in the prize ceremony, but watching Tiger here in 1997 do what he did, and then winning his first green jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did. You know, there were points in my career where I didn't know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders, but I didn't make it easy today.”“I certainly didn't make it easy. I was nervous. It was one of the toughest days I've ever had on the golf course. In a funny way, I feel like the double bogey at the first sort of settled my nerves…I don't know if -- I don't know if any Masters champions had four doubles during the week, but maybe I'm the first. But yeah, just a complete roller coaster of emotions today…at least 11 years, if not 14 years of pent-up emotion,” he added.McIlroy scored 11-under after four rounds of the Masters Tournament. He fired 72 in the tournament's first round with three birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. Then, he fired 66 in the second round with one birdie on the front nine, three birdies on the back nine, and an eagle on the 13th hole. The third and fourth rounds saw 66 and 73 with four and six birdies, respectively.