“The 54 LIV players really gives a s*** about the majors” - Graeme McDowell says LIV golfers wants to play the major championships despite opposition

LIV Golf Graeme McDowell has revealed that all 54 players on the rival circuit care a lot about the majors and want to play the four premier tournaments at any cost.

A couple of weeks ago, the Masters 2024, the first major of the year, concluded with 13 LIV-associated professionals making the final playing field. McDowell, who was once the world's No. 4 ranked golfer, couldn't play the Masters this year, as his ranking had plummeted to 755.

Recently, the 44-year-old golfer spoke about his aspirations to play at the remaining majors, adding that everyone in the Saudi-backed circuit echo similar sentiments.

"Regardless of what anyone thinks, everyone of the 54 LIV players out here really gives a s*** about the majors," he was quoted as saying via Mirror Sports.

"They are the most important events, and we care a lot. From my point of view I will be working as hard as I can to get into the two majors that I have available to me."

Graeme McDowell is looking to qualify for the U.S. Open and Open Championship via the qualifying route. He had taken a similar approach last year but failed to qualify for the last major of the season after losing the playoffs.

"I will go to U.S. Open qualifying, and I will go to Open qualifying as well," the Northern Irishman revealed. "I'm going to see, and do what I can do to get into these events."

For the uninitiated, the events of the Saudi-backed circuit have not been awarded OWGR points, and their most recent bid was turned down by the committee in October. Following this decision, LIV Golf said that they would not fight for OWGR points anymore.

How has Graeme McDowell performed at the majors in the past?

Graeme McDowell was a regular feature at the major championships until 2021 but hasn't appeared since then.

The 44-year-old Northern Irishman has made 54 starts in the majors and made the cut 31 times. He registered five top-10 finishes but failed to make the Masters Tournament. His best result was the 2010 US Open win, where he beat Grégory Havret by one stroke to win his lone major championship title.

Two years later, Graeme McDowell came close to winning another US Open title, as he finished joint runner-up after falling one stroke short behind Webb Simpson. Barring two top-10s at the Open Championship, in 2014 and 2016, his performances have been nothing noteworthy at the majors since that T2 finish.