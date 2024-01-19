The American Express 2024 Friday tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of The American Express 2024 ended with Zach Johnson and Alex Noren sharing the lead. Both the 2023 US Ryder Cup Captain and the Swedish veteran carded 10-under 62 in the opening round. They took a joint single-stroke lead over the rest of the field after 18 holes. The duo will now return on Friday to defend their places in the second round.
Both Noren and Johnson began their American Express outings from the La Quinta Country Club course on Thursday. However, the two leaders will take the first tee on Friday from the PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament course. Johnson will tee off on Round 2 at 12:14 pm from the 10th tee of the course. Brandt Snedeker will join him. Meanwhile, Noren will tee off at 12:47 pm alongside T3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
For the unversed, Johnson shot a bogey-free round with the help of ten birdies in the opening round of The American Express. It is noteworthy that the Ryder Cup skipper hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2015, when he won the Open Championship.
Meanwhile, Noren shot 62 with the help of ten birdies and an eagle. The top duo are followed by Bezuidenhout and Rico Hoey, who carded 9-under 63 to share T3.
The American Express 2024 Round 2 tee times
Day 2 of The American Express 2024 will tee off at 11:30 am. The pairing of S.H. Kim and Tyson Alexander will take the first tee from the La Quinta Country Club course. Bill Haas and Chesson Hadley will take the first tee from the PGA West–Nicklaus Tournament course at the same time.
Meanwhile, the pairing of Troy Merritt and Josh Teater will take the first tee from the PGA West – Stadium Course at 11:30 am.
Listed below are the Friday tee times for the PGA Tour event:
The American Express Round 2: La Quinta Country Club
1st tee
- 11:30 am - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 11:41 am - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
- 11:52 am - Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim
- 12:03 pm - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
- 12:14 pm - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
- 12:25 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
- 12:36 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young
- 12:47 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
- 12:58 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:09 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
- 1:20 pm - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
- 1:31 pm - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
- 1:42 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
- 11:41 am - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 11:52 am - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
- 12:03 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
- 12:14 pm - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
- 12:25 pm - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
- 12:36 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
- 12:47 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 12:58 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
- 1:09 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block
- 1:20 pm - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
- 1:31 pm - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
- 1:42 pm - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott
The American Express Round 2: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
- 11:41 am - Sam Burns, Eirk Barnes
- 11:52 am - Parker Coody, John Pak
- 12:03 pm - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 12:14 pm - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
- 12:25 pm - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
- 12:36 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
- 12:47 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
- 12:58 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
- 1:09 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
- 1:20 pm - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
- 1:31 pm - Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 1:42 pm - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 11:41 am - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:52 am - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:03 pm - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
- 12:14 pm - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:25 pm - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
- 12:36 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:47 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
- 12:58 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 1:09 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1:20 pm - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
- 1:31 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
- 1:42 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart
The American Express Round 2: PGA West – Stadium Course
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
- 11:41 am - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
- 11:52 am - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
- 12:03 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
- 12:14 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 12:25 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:36 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
- 12:47 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
- 12:58 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 1:09 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap
- 1:20 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
- 1:31 pm - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
- 1:42 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
- 11:41 am - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
- 11:52 am - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
- 12:03 pm - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
- 12:14 pm - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
- 12:25 pm - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
- 12:36 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
- 12:47 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky
- 12:58 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
- 1:09 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
- 1:20 pm - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
- 1:31 pm - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
- 1:42 pm - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.
The American Express' Saturday tee times will be updated after Friday's round 2.