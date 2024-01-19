The American Express 2024 Friday tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of The American Express 2024 ended with Zach Johnson and Alex Noren sharing the lead. Both the 2023 US Ryder Cup Captain and the Swedish veteran carded 10-under 62 in the opening round. They took a joint single-stroke lead over the rest of the field after 18 holes. The duo will now return on Friday to defend their places in the second round.

Both Noren and Johnson began their American Express outings from the La Quinta Country Club course on Thursday. However, the two leaders will take the first tee on Friday from the PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament course. Johnson will tee off on Round 2 at 12:14 pm from the 10th tee of the course. Brandt Snedeker will join him. Meanwhile, Noren will tee off at 12:47 pm alongside T3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

For the unversed, Johnson shot a bogey-free round with the help of ten birdies in the opening round of The American Express. It is noteworthy that the Ryder Cup skipper hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2015, when he won the Open Championship.

Meanwhile, Noren shot 62 with the help of ten birdies and an eagle. The top duo are followed by Bezuidenhout and Rico Hoey, who carded 9-under 63 to share T3.

The American Express 2024 Round 2 tee times

Day 2 of The American Express 2024 will tee off at 11:30 am. The pairing of S.H. Kim and Tyson Alexander will take the first tee from the La Quinta Country Club course. Bill Haas and Chesson Hadley will take the first tee from the PGA West–Nicklaus Tournament course at the same time.

Meanwhile, the pairing of Troy Merritt and Josh Teater will take the first tee from the PGA West – Stadium Course at 11:30 am.

Listed below are the Friday tee times for the PGA Tour event:

The American Express Round 2: La Quinta Country Club

1st tee

11:30 am - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

11:41 am - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

11:52 am - Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim

12:03 pm - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim

12:14 pm - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler

12:25 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire

12:36 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young

12:47 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber

12:58 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas

1:09 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips

1:20 pm - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens

1:31 pm - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey

1:42 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin

10th tee

11:30 am - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

11:41 am - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

11:52 am - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns

12:03 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry

12:14 pm - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk

12:25 pm - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas

12:36 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe

12:47 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

12:58 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray

1:09 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block

1:20 pm - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

1:31 pm - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges

1:42 pm - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott

The American Express Round 2: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament

1st tee

11:30 am - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley

11:41 am - Sam Burns, Eirk Barnes

11:52 am - Parker Coody, John Pak

12:03 pm - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

12:14 pm - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor

12:25 pm - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

12:36 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon

12:47 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren

12:58 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee

1:09 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork

1:20 pm - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman

1:31 pm - Shane Lowry, Jason Day

1:42 pm - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman

10th tee

11:30 am - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

11:41 am - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

11:52 am - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune

12:03 pm - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

12:14 pm - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

12:25 pm - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark

12:36 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre

12:47 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria

12:58 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

1:09 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman

1:20 pm - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer

1:31 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

1:42 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart

The American Express Round 2: PGA West – Stadium Course

1st tee

11:30 am - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater

11:41 am - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis

11:52 am - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon

12:03 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith

12:14 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

12:25 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

12:36 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim

12:47 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley

12:58 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

1:09 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap

1:20 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat

1:31 pm - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

1:42 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey

10th tee

11:30 am - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid

11:41 am - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry

11:52 am - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith

12:03 pm - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton

12:14 pm - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu

12:25 pm - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett

12:36 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda

12:47 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky

12:58 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor

1:09 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski

1:20 pm - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren

1:31 pm - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace

1:42 pm - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.

The American Express' Saturday tee times will be updated after Friday's round 2.