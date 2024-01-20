The American Express 2024 Saturday tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of The American Express 2024 ended with Sam Burns in the lead. The 27-year-old golfer carded a career-low 11-under 61 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West to take the lead on Friday. He currently sits 17-under, one stroke ahead of Michael Kim. Burns will return, along with the rest of the field, on Saturday for the next round.
Round 3 of The American Express 2024 will tee off at 11:30 am ET. The pairing of Dylan Wu and Robby Shelton will take the first tee at the La Quinta Country Club course, while Aaron Baddeley and Thomas Detry hit the tee at the PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament course. Greyson Sigg and Justin Suh will take the first tee at the PGA West – Stadium Course at 11:30 am ET.
The American Express 2024 Saturday tee times
Like day 2, The American Express 2024 will resume on Saturday at 11:30 am. Event leader Sam Burns will have a late tee-off at 1:31 pm. He will take his first tee on the 10th tee at the PGA West – Stadium Course alongside Erik Barnes. Meanwhile, event favorite Scottie Scheffler will tee off his outing for the day at the 1st tee of the same course. He will be joined by Patrick Cantlay.
Listed below are the Saturday tee times for The American Express 2024:
American Express Round 3: La Quinta Country Club
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
- 11:41 am - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
- 11:52 am - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
- 12:03 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
- 12:14 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky
- 12:25 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
- 12:36 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
- 12:47 pm - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
- 12:58 pm - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
- 1:09 pm - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.
- 1:20 pm - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
- 1:31 pm - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
- 1:42 pm - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
- 11:41 am - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 11:52 am - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:03 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
- 12:14 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
- 12:25 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 12:36 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap
- 12:47 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
- 12:58 pm - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
- 1:09 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
- 1:20 pm - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
- 1:31 pm - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
- 1:42 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
American Express Round 3: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
- 11:41 am - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
- 11:52 am - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
- 12:03 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
- 12:14 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 12:25 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
- 12:36 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block
- 12:47 pm - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
- 12:58 pm - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
- 1:09 pm - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott
- 1:20 pm - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
- 1:31 pm - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 1:42 pm - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
- 11:41 am - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
- 11:52 am - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
- 12:03 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young
- 12:14 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
- 12:25 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:36 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
- 12:47 pm - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
- 12:58 pm - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
- 1:09 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
- 1:20 pm - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 1:31 pm - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
- 1:42 pm - James Hahn, Nicholas Lindheim
American Express Round 3: PGA West – Stadium Course
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
- 11:41 am - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
- 11:52 am - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
- 12:03 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:14 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
- 12:25 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 12:36 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:47 pm - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
- 12:58 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
- 1:09 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- 1:20 pm - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 1:31 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:42 pm - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 11:41 am - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
- 11:52 am - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
- 12:03 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
- 12:14 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
- 12:25 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
- 12:36 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
- 12:47 pm - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
- 12:58 pm - Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 1:09 pm - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
- 1:20 pm - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
- 1:31 pm - Sam Burns, Erik Barnes
- 1:42 pm - Parker Coody, John Pak
Sunday tee times for the PGA Tour's The American Express 2024 will be updated after Saturday’s round 3.