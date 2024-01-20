The American Express 2024 Saturday tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of The American Express 2024 ended with Sam Burns in the lead. The 27-year-old golfer carded a career-low 11-under 61 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West to take the lead on Friday. He currently sits 17-under, one stroke ahead of Michael Kim. Burns will return, along with the rest of the field, on Saturday for the next round.

Round 3 of The American Express 2024 will tee off at 11:30 am ET. The pairing of Dylan Wu and Robby Shelton will take the first tee at the La Quinta Country Club course, while Aaron Baddeley and Thomas Detry hit the tee at the PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament course. Greyson Sigg and Justin Suh will take the first tee at the PGA West – Stadium Course at 11:30 am ET.

The American Express 2024 Saturday tee times

Like day 2, The American Express 2024 will resume on Saturday at 11:30 am. Event leader Sam Burns will have a late tee-off at 1:31 pm. He will take his first tee on the 10th tee at the PGA West – Stadium Course alongside Erik Barnes. Meanwhile, event favorite Scottie Scheffler will tee off his outing for the day at the 1st tee of the same course. He will be joined by Patrick Cantlay.

Listed below are the Saturday tee times for The American Express 2024:

American Express Round 3: La Quinta Country Club

1st tee

11:30 am - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton

11:41 am - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu

11:52 am - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett

12:03 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda

12:14 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky

12:25 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor

12:36 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski

12:47 pm - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren

12:58 pm - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace

1:09 pm - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.

1:20 pm - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid

1:31 pm - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry

1:42 pm - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith

10th tee

11:30 am - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith

11:41 am - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

11:52 am - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

12:03 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim

12:14 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley

12:25 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

12:36 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap

12:47 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat

12:58 pm - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

1:09 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey

1:20 pm - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater

1:31 pm - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis

1:42 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon

American Express Round 3: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament

1st tee

11:30 am - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry

11:41 am - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk

11:52 am - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas

12:03 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe

12:14 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

12:25 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray

12:36 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block

12:47 pm - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

12:58 pm - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges

1:09 pm - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott

1:20 pm - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

1:31 pm - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

1:42 pm - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns

10th tee

11:30 am - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim

11:41 am - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler

11:52 am - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire

12:03 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young

12:14 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber

12:25 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas

12:36 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips

12:47 pm - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens

12:58 pm - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey

1:09 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin

1:20 pm - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

1:31 pm - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

1:42 pm - James Hahn, Nicholas Lindheim

American Express Round 3: PGA West – Stadium Course

1st tee

11:30 am - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

11:41 am - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

11:52 am - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark

12:03 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre

12:14 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria

12:25 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

12:36 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman

12:47 pm - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer

12:58 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

1:09 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart

1:20 pm - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

1:31 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

1:42 pm - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune

10th tee

11:30 am - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

11:41 am - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor

11:52 am - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

12:03 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon

12:14 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren

12:25 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee

12:36 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork

12:47 pm - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman

12:58 pm - Shane Lowry, Jason Day

1:09 pm - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman

1:20 pm - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley

1:31 pm - Sam Burns, Erik Barnes

1:42 pm - Parker Coody, John Pak

Sunday tee times for the PGA Tour's The American Express 2024 will be updated after Saturday’s round 3.