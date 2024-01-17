 The American Express 2024 Thursday tee times and pairings explored

After two successful weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour is back in California this week with The American Express 2024. The four-day event is set to tee off on Thursday, January 18 at the PGA West and La Quinta. The event featuring a stacked 156-player field is set across the Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

The event, which has a prize purse of $8.4 million, will tee off its Round 1 at 11:30 am ET on Thursday. The American Express will have the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 6 Patrick Cantlay and No. 10 Wyndham Clark, among others as its top contenders.

In total, The American Express field will feature 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The American Express 2024 Round 1 tee times

Day 1 of The American Express 2024 will tee off at 11:30 am ET with Adam Long and Ryan Palmer on the first tee at the La Quinta Country Club. Meanwhile, the pairing of Carl Yuan and Callum Tarren will take their first tee at 11:30 am on the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament course.

Mark Hubbard and Hayden Buckley will follow suit at the PGA West Dye Stadium course. The American Express favorite and top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler will enjoy an early tee-off at 12:14 pm. He will join Patrick Cantlay at the La Quinta Country Club course.

Listed below are the Thursday tee times for The American Express (All times ET):

La Quinta Country Club

1st tee

11:30 am - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer

11:41 am - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

11:52 am - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart

12:03 pm - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

12:14 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

12:25 pm - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune

12:36 pm - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

12:47 pm - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

12:58 pm - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark

1:09 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre

1:20 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria

1:31 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

1:42 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman

10th tee

11:30 am - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman

11:41 am - Shane Lowry, Jason Day

11:52 am - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman

12:03 pm - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley

12:14 pm - Sam Burns, Seamus Power

12:25 pm - Parker Coody, John Pak

12:36 pm - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

12:47 pm - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor

12:58 pm - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

1:09 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon

1:20 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren

1:31 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee

1:42 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork

American Express Round 1, PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament

1st tee

11:30 am - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren

11:41 am - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace

11:52 am - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.

12:03 pm - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid

12:14 pm - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry

12:25 pm - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith

12:36 pm - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton

12:47 pm - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu

12:58 pm - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett

1:09 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda

1:20 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky

1:31 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor

1:42 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski

10th tee

11:30 am - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat

11:41 am - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

11:52 am - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey

12:03 pm - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater

12:14 pm - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis

12:25 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon

12:36 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith

12:47 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

12:58 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

1:09 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim

1:20 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley

1:31 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

1:42 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap

PGA West – Dye Stadium

1st tee

11:30 am - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

11:41 am - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges

11:52 am - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott

12:03 pm - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

12:14 pm - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

12:25 pm - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns

12:36 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry

12:47 pm - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk

12:58 pm - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas

1:09 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe

1:20 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

1:31 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray

1:42 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block

10th tee

11:30 am - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens

11:41 am - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey

11:52 am - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin

12:03 pm - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

12:14 pm - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

12:25 pm - Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim

12:36 pm - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim

12:47 pm - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler

12:58 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire

1:09 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young

1:20 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber

1:31 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas

1:42 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips

