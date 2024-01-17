 The American Express 2024 Thursday tee times and pairings explored

After two successful weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour is back in California this week with The American Express 2024. The four-day event is set to tee off on Thursday, January 18 at the PGA West and La Quinta. The event featuring a stacked 156-player field is set across the Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.
The event, which has a prize purse of $8.4 million, will tee off its Round 1 at 11:30 am ET on Thursday. The American Express will have the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 6 Patrick Cantlay and No. 10 Wyndham Clark, among others as its top contenders.
In total, The American Express field will feature 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The American Express 2024 Round 1 tee times
Day 1 of The American Express 2024 will tee off at 11:30 am ET with Adam Long and Ryan Palmer on the first tee at the La Quinta Country Club. Meanwhile, the pairing of Carl Yuan and Callum Tarren will take their first tee at 11:30 am on the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament course.
Mark Hubbard and Hayden Buckley will follow suit at the PGA West Dye Stadium course. The American Express favorite and top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler will enjoy an early tee-off at 12:14 pm. He will join Patrick Cantlay at the La Quinta Country Club course.
Listed below are the Thursday tee times for The American Express (All times ET):
La Quinta Country Club
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
- 11:41 am - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
- 11:52 am - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- 12:03 pm - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 12:14 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:25 pm - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:36 pm - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
- 12:47 pm - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:58 pm - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
- 1:09 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:20 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
- 1:31 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 1:42 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
- 11:41 am - Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 11:52 am - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
- 12:03 pm - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
- 12:14 pm - Sam Burns, Seamus Power
- 12:25 pm - Parker Coody, John Pak
- 12:36 pm - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 12:47 pm - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
- 12:58 pm - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
- 1:09 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
- 1:20 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
- 1:31 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
- 1:42 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
American Express Round 1, PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
- 11:41 am - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
- 11:52 am - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.
- 12:03 pm - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
- 12:14 pm - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
- 12:25 pm - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
- 12:36 pm - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
- 12:47 pm - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
- 12:58 pm - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
- 1:09 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
- 1:20 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky
- 1:31 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
- 1:42 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
- 11:41 am - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
- 11:52 am - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
- 12:03 pm - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
- 12:14 pm - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
- 12:25 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
- 12:36 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
- 12:47 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 12:58 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:09 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
- 1:20 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
- 1:31 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 1:42 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap
PGA West – Dye Stadium
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
- 11:41 am - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
- 11:52 am - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott
- 12:03 pm - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
- 12:14 pm - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 12:25 pm - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
- 12:36 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
- 12:47 pm - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
- 12:58 pm - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
- 1:09 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
- 1:20 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 1:31 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
- 1:42 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
- 11:41 am - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
- 11:52 am - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
- 12:03 pm - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 12:14 pm - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
- 12:25 pm - Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim
- 12:36 pm - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
- 12:47 pm - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
- 12:58 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
- 1:09 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young
- 1:20 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
- 1:31 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:42 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
More information on the PGA Tour's The American Express 2024, including prize money, will be updated soon.