"The best kinda stories come outta chaos" – John Daly thanks $440M-worth ‘brother’ for sharing the chaos in Happy Gilmore 2

John Daly opened up about his experience working on Happy Gilmore 2. The American golfer was featured in Adam Sandler's new sports comedy movie. The movie premiered on Netflix on July 25.Daly has shared a post on his Instagram account, sharing his experience of filming for the movie. He posted a few behind-the-scenes moments with Sandler, who has a net worth of $440 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), along with a caption:"The best kinda stories come outta chaos! Cannot thank my brother @adamsandler for including me in #happygilmore2 and sharing some of my chaos! Out now on @netflix @realchrismcdonald. Behind the scenes... enjoy my photo dump of my garage home, hand sanitizer, my family on the set & sharing a heater with Chubbs" John Daly played a fictionalized version of himself who is living in Happy Gilmore's garage. In the post, he shared a picture of himself with a guitar while sitting with Sandler on a sofa. It was followed by a snap of the set, followed by a picture of Shooter McGavin and Sandler posing together.Ahead of the release of the movie, he attended its premiere earlier this week and shared his excitement by sharing a post on his Instagram account. He shared a picture of himself posing by the side of a big golf ball with Happy Gilmore 2 written on it. Sharing the post, he wrote:"Countdown….I see you!" In addition to Daly, the movie also stars Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy in pivotal roles, while some more professional golfers made a guest appearance in the movie.Jack Nicklaus, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, and Jim Furyk also featured in the movie.John Daly shared a glimpse of his bar opening in NashvilleIn an Instagram post on Friday, John Daly shared a few pictures of his bar opening in Nashville. The American golfer attended the event with his girlfriend, Anna Cladakis, and posted the picture with a caption:"Opening night for @pga_johndaly's new Nashville bar 🍻 Great times @goodboyvodka 💥" Meanwhile, on the greens, John Daly has only competed in a few PGA Tour Champions events. He last played at the DICK'S Open and carded three rounds of 71, 71, and 79 to settle in T67 place.Here are the results of the tournaments John Daly played on the PGA Tour Champions in 2025: Hoag Classic: T56 (71, 69, 73)The Galleri Classic: T75 (80, 74, 69)James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational: T50 (74, 76, 72)Insperity Invitational: 77 (79, 83, 81)Regions Tradition: Withdrawn (30)American Family Insurance Championship: 67 (62, 66)Kaulig Companies Championship: T63 (76, 74, 73, 71)DICK'S Open: T67 (71, 71, 79)