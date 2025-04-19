“The best one I’ve ever had” – Nelly Korda reveals her favorite Czech pastry with a sweet childhood connection

American golfer Nelly Korda has finally unveiled the menu of her Chevron Champions dinner. She won the major last year and, as the defending champion, will be serving dinner this year. She has curated the dinner menu with renowned chef Thomas Keller and has included the Czech dishes in it.

Nelly Korda will be serving the Ovocne Knedlíky, a traditional sweet Czech dish. However, the dinner will take place on April 21, and before that, she is playing this week at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

In the post-round press conference of the tournament on Friday, April 18, Nelly Korda was asked about her Chevron Champions dinner menu and also about the Czech pastry. In response, the Rolex World No. 1 said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's funny. Whenever I'm back in Czech I'm usually there around my birthday. If I do celebrate that's my birthday cake. And I just love fruit filled dumplings.

"That's pretty much what it is. Something that I grew up eating and I just really, really love it. My grandma makes it so probably my grandma. That's the best one I've ever had," she added.

Nelly Korda has been cherishing her Czech heritage in her upcoming champions dinner. Her father, Petr Korda, is a retired professional tennis player from the Czech. However, Nelly was born and brought up in the United States of America.

Nelly Korda candidly reflects on working with Chef Thomas Keller for her Chevron Champions dinner menu

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship, Nelly Korda also opened up about her experience working with Chef Thomas Keller for her Chevron Champions dinner menu.

Speaking of the chef, Korda said (via ASAP Sports):

"He was great. I met him two years ago or last year at Chevron, and he's been a great supporter of the LPGA. For him to do this, I mean, it's so special and so cool."

Meanwhile, at this week’s LPGA Tour event, Nelly Korda has been having a great time, and after two rounds, she settled in the T12 position. She started the campaign with a round of 67 and then played the next round of 68 to settle with a total of 9-under.

Speaking of her performance at the tournament, Korda said:

"Maybe just a little firmer. You know, I was -- started off the day really well and then in the middle of the front nine just had a little bit after hiccup with kind of a silly double and a bogey to back it up. So fought my way back to even through 9 and kind of played some solid golf on the back nine."

Notably, the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship is a four-day event and will wrap up with its finale on Sunday, April 20. After 36 holes, Ingrid Lindblad tied for the lead with Ashleigh Buhai while Minjee Lee settled in solo third place.

