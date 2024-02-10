“The best in the world” – Jon Rahm reacts to being grouped with Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson at LIV Golf Las Vegas’ final round

As per Jon Rahm, being in the star-studded group alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson for the LIV Golf Las Vegas finale round is something every golf fan wants to witness, and spectators will enjoy it more than the players.

DeChambeau and Johnson are leading at the LIV Golf Las Vegas after aggregating at 11-under, while Rahm is two strokes behind them at T3. During the post-round interview on Friday, the Spaniard reflected on the marquee group for the final day at the Las Vegas Golf Club. He said:

"I think it's what everybody wants to see. It's always a little bit better for a player when you win and you know you actually had to compete against the best in the world at their best. There's no better feeling.

"As much as we enjoy it, the spectators will enjoy it more. It's what everybody wants to see. You want to see the best at their best, and may the best win."

Expand Tweet

Rahm carded 7-under-63 in the second round of the LIV Golf Las Vegas and moved to joint third place after the Friday round. DeChambeau carded an 8-under-62, including four straight birdies from 13-16, to take a two-stroke lead at Las Vegas. He was joined by Johnson, who shot a bogey-free 62 in the second round.

When will Jon Rahm tee off at the LIV Golf Las Vegas, round 3?

For the final round of LIV Golf Las Vegas, the marquee group of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson will tee off from the first hole at 9:46 am (local time) on Saturday, February 10. All the other groups will tee off at the shotgun start at 9:35 am.

Here are the tee time details for LIV Golf Las Vegas:

Hole No. 1: 9:46 am

Jon Rahm

Dustin Johnson

Bryson DeChambeau

Hole No. 1: 9:35 am

Jason Kokrak

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Hole No. 2: 9:35 am

Bubba Watson

Paul Casey

Talor Gooch

Hole No. 3: 9:35 am

Jinichiro Kozuma

Laurie Canter

Cameron Smith

Hole No. 4: 9:35 am

David Puig

Tyrrell Hatton

Andy Ogletree

Hole No. 17: 9:35 am

Branden Grace

Richard Bland

Joaquin Niemann

Hole No. 16: 9:35 am

Henrik Stenson

Lucas Herbert

Thomas Pieters

Hole No. 5: 9:35 am

Abraham Ancer

Brooks Koepka

Adrian Meronk

Hole No. 6: 9:35 am

Pat Perez

Anirban Lahiri

Sebastian Muñoz

Hole No. 7: 9:35 am

Caleb Surratt

Marc Leishman

Graeme McDowell

Hole No. 8: 9:35 am

Phil Mickelson

Eugenio Chacarra

Harold Varner III

Hole No. 9: 9:35 am

Sergio Garcia

Kieran Vincent

Cameron Tringale

Hole No. 10: 9:35 am

Lee Westwood

Kevin Na

Patrick Reed

Hole No. 11: 9:35 am

Kalle Samooja

Dean Burmester

Charles Howell III

Hole No. 12: 9:35 am

Mito Pereira

Louis Oosthuizen

Ian Poulter

Hole No. 13: 9:35 am

Sam Horsfield

Brendan Steele

Matt Jones

Hole No. 14: 9:35 am

Charl Schwartzel

Scott Vincent

Danny Lee

Hole No. 15: 9:35 am

Hudson Swafford

Carlos Ortiz

Martin Kaymer