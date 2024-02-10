“The best in the world” – Jon Rahm reacts to being grouped with Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson at LIV Golf Las Vegas’ final round

As per Jon Rahm, being in the star-studded group alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson for the LIV Golf Las Vegas finale round is something every golf fan wants to witness, and spectators will enjoy it more than the players.
DeChambeau and Johnson are leading at the LIV Golf Las Vegas after aggregating at 11-under, while Rahm is two strokes behind them at T3. During the post-round interview on Friday, the Spaniard reflected on the marquee group for the final day at the Las Vegas Golf Club. He said:
"I think it's what everybody wants to see. It's always a little bit better for a player when you win and you know you actually had to compete against the best in the world at their best. There's no better feeling.
"As much as we enjoy it, the spectators will enjoy it more. It's what everybody wants to see. You want to see the best at their best, and may the best win."
Rahm carded 7-under-63 in the second round of the LIV Golf Las Vegas and moved to joint third place after the Friday round. DeChambeau carded an 8-under-62, including four straight birdies from 13-16, to take a two-stroke lead at Las Vegas. He was joined by Johnson, who shot a bogey-free 62 in the second round.
When will Jon Rahm tee off at the LIV Golf Las Vegas, round 3?
For the final round of LIV Golf Las Vegas, the marquee group of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson will tee off from the first hole at 9:46 am (local time) on Saturday, February 10. All the other groups will tee off at the shotgun start at 9:35 am.
Here are the tee time details for LIV Golf Las Vegas:
Hole No. 1: 9:46 am
- Jon Rahm
- Dustin Johnson
- Bryson DeChambeau
Hole No. 1: 9:35 am
- Jason Kokrak
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
Hole No. 2: 9:35 am
- Bubba Watson
- Paul Casey
- Talor Gooch
Hole No. 3: 9:35 am
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Laurie Canter
- Cameron Smith
Hole No. 4: 9:35 am
- David Puig
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Andy Ogletree
Hole No. 17: 9:35 am
- Branden Grace
- Richard Bland
- Joaquin Niemann
Hole No. 16: 9:35 am
- Henrik Stenson
- Lucas Herbert
- Thomas Pieters
Hole No. 5: 9:35 am
- Abraham Ancer
- Brooks Koepka
- Adrian Meronk
Hole No. 6: 9:35 am
- Pat Perez
- Anirban Lahiri
- Sebastian Muñoz
Hole No. 7: 9:35 am
- Caleb Surratt
- Marc Leishman
- Graeme McDowell
Hole No. 8: 9:35 am
- Phil Mickelson
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Harold Varner III
Hole No. 9: 9:35 am
- Sergio Garcia
- Kieran Vincent
- Cameron Tringale
Hole No. 10: 9:35 am
- Lee Westwood
- Kevin Na
- Patrick Reed
Hole No. 11: 9:35 am
- Kalle Samooja
- Dean Burmester
- Charles Howell III
Hole No. 12: 9:35 am
- Mito Pereira
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Ian Poulter
Hole No. 13: 9:35 am
- Sam Horsfield
- Brendan Steele
- Matt Jones
Hole No. 14: 9:35 am
- Charl Schwartzel
- Scott Vincent
- Danny Lee
Hole No. 15: 9:35 am
- Hudson Swafford
- Carlos Ortiz
- Martin Kaymer