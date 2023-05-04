"The best is yet to come": Brooks Koepka and wife Jenna Sims expecting their first child together

American golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the happy news via social media on Wednesday, coinciding with Koepka's birthday. Koepka posted a photo on Instagram where he is seen holding a sonogram image, as well as his wife showing off her budding pregnant belly.

Meanwhile, Jenna Sims posted the same photo on her personal Instagram profile, with the message "Happiest birthday, the best is yet to come."

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jenna Sims, American model and actress, met during the 2015 Masters Tournament of the Year. They have maintained a stable relationship since then, with multiple public appearances, mostly at events associated with golf. They got married last June.

A great year for Brooks Koepka

In his nine-year career as a professional, Brooks Koepka has eight PGA Tour victories, four of which are in Major tournaments. He was the first player to win two different major tournaments in two consecutive years. These were the U.S. Open (2017-18) and the PGA Championship (2018-19).

Additionally, he accumulated seven international victories (including twice the Dunlop Phoenix in a row, 2016-17). He has placed second 13 times, third five times, 39 times in the Top 5 and 52 times in the Top 10, with 138 cuts overcome in 175 tournaments played.

Brooks Koepka reached the No. 1 ranking in the world in 2018 and spent more than 40 weeks at the top of the list. Despite having played only one tournament this season in the PGA Tour, and only four in the last twelve months, he is still ranked at number 39.

As for the current season, Koepka, one of the stars of the LIV Golf Tour, has been at a great level. Injuries have allowed him to participate in only five tournaments out of 15 that have been played, however, he is in fourth place on the circuit in the individual section, with 66 points.

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jenna Sims at The Masters - Preview, 2023 (Image via Getty).

This has been achieved due to his excellent performance in the tournaments of Orlando and Singapore, in April.

In Orlando, he was one stroke ahead of Sebastián Muñoz and became the first player to win more than one tournament on the LIV Golf Tour, while in Singapore, he also had a solid performance, finishing third with 16 under par.

About the team competition, in which 12 teams compete, his best result of the season is the second place also achieved in Orlando.

As for the PGA Tour, his only participation of the season has been the Masters Tournament in April, where he had a brilliant performance. There he took second place, tied with another star of the LIV Tour, Phil Mickelson. Both were four strokes behind the champion, Jon Rahm.

Undoubtedly, being expecting his first child has rounded out a great year for Brooks Koepka and his family.

