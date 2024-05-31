“The check didn't go through” - Akshay Bhatia says late Grayson Murray ‘still owes’ him $400 from when they split a private plane

Akshay Bhatia remembers the time he split a private plane with Grayson Murray. According to the 22-year-old golfer, he shared a flight with his mentor while on their way back from Hilton Head Island after an event. The young golfer laughingly said that Murray still owes him 400 bucks.

Bhatia spoke about Murray in his post-round interview at the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday. The American golfer noted that the late player paid him in a check after they had shared a flight. He claimed that the “check didn't go through,” which led to Murray sending him $1,600 via Zelle’s digital payment system.

Interestingly, he noted that this wasn’t the full amount, and he's still owed “$400.” Bhatia Jokingly said that he’d hopefully get the remaining amount when he sees the late player again.

Trending

Speaking about Grayson Murray at Hamilton, Akshay Bhatia said (at 3:32):

“We split a private plane back from Hilton Head to back to Raleigh and he (Murray) paid me in a check. The check didn't go through and then Charles Schwab he Zelled me $1,600 and he still owes me 400 bucks. Hopefully I'll get that when I see him.”

Furthermore, Bhatia noted that Murray’s untimely death is an eye-opener for the people around him. He added:

“I think his story and everything that's happened, I think has really opened everyone's eyes. It just doesn't happen that often and the amount of appreciation and uplifting energy from everyone across the world on the PGA Tour has been great for his family.

"We're grateful for that. Sometimes you feel like no one really cares about you, but the fact that he's touched this many people's hearts, my heart.”

It's pertinent to note that Grayson Murray died last week, a day after pulling out of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Later, his parents released a statement confirming that the player ‘took his own life.’ The two-time PGA Tour winner was struggling with mental health issues for years.

For the unversed, Murray had earlier admitted to receiving treatment for alcoholism. Notably, in January, the late golfer won the Sony Open. During the event, he claimed that he’d been eight months sober.

Akshay Bhatia lauds Grayson Murray's kindness to him

Bhatia talked at length about Murray. Notably, the 22-year-old saw the former Korn Ferry Tour star as a mentor. Talking about him, Bhatia noted that the late player was ‘kind’ and ‘supportive’ to him. He dubbed Murray “such a good guy” and added that he “never lived a boring life.”

Talking about Grayson Murray's nature, Akshay Bhatia said (at 1:34):

“I think he just allowed me to be in his little group. He’s always been such a good guy. He's never lived a boring life. He's had a lot of ups and downs and everything in between.

"He always supported me. Anytime I got to see him smile and just talk to him, I knew he was one of the few guys out there that truly wanted me to play well.”

It's pertinent to note that Bhatia paid a special tribute to Grayson Murray at the RBC Canadian Open by inscribing the letters “G$” in black ink, just under his left wrist. He later noted that he's playing this event for Murray.