The Chevron Championship 2025, Day 4 weather forecast explored

The Chevron Championship 2025 is heading into the final day showdown as the first major winner of the season is just eighteen holes away. While the event witnessed rain delays and suspensions, the final day's action is expected to be free from the weather hurdles.

As per AccuWeather, little to no rain is expected on Sunday, April 27, at Carlton Woods. The maximum temperature will be around 83°F, and the weather will be breezy and humid in patches. Southern winds will blow at 15 mph, gusting up to 31 mph.

Here's a look at the weather details for the Chevron Championship 2025, Day 4:

Morning

Temperature: 78°

78° Conditions: Breezy and humid with broken intervals

Breezy and humid with broken intervals Wind: S at 14 mph

S at 14 mph Wind Gusts: 29 mph

29 mph Humidity: 77%

77% Dew Point: 65°

65° Probability of Precipitation: 3%

3% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 95%

95% Visibility: 10 miles

Afternoon

Temperature: 83°

83° Conditions: Breezy and humid with broken intervals

Breezy and humid with broken intervals Wind: S at 16 mph

S at 16 mph Wind Gusts: 31 mph

31 mph Humidity: 57%

57% Dew Point: 65°

65° Probability of Precipitation: 9%

9% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 76%

76% Visibility: 10 miles

Evening

Temperature: 72°

72° Conditions: Mainly clear, a strong t-storm; breezy, humid

Mainly clear, a strong t-storm; breezy, humid Wind: SSE at 14 mph

SSE at 14 mph Wind Gusts: 24 mph

24 mph Humidity: 74%

74% Dew Point: 66°

66° Probability of Precipitation: 40%

40% Precipitation: 0.10 in

0.10 in Rain: 0.10 in

0.10 in Cloud Cover: 25%

25% Visibility: 9 miles

The Chevron Championship 2025, Day 4 tee times explored

Haeran Ryu takes the joint lead at The Chevron Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Chevron Championship 2025, Day 4 (all times local):

7:50 am: Lilia Vu, Ryann O’Toole, Pernilla Lindberg

8:01 am: Aditi Ashok, Frida Kinhult, Jeongeun Lee5

8:12 am: Yu Liu, Jin Hee Im, Peiyun Chien

8:23 am: Gigi Stoll, Nasa Hataoka, Alena Sharp

8:34 am: Gianna Clemente (a), Paula Reto, Yuri Yoshida

8:45 am: Leona Maguire, Grace Kim, Jenny Shin

8:56 am: Lydia Ko, Maja Stark, Brooke M. Henderson

9:07 am: Jasmine Suwannapura, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu

9:18 am: A Lim Kim, Chisato Iwai, Ina Yoon

9:29 am: Allisen Corpuz, Ashleigh Buhai, Ingrid Lindblad

9:40 am: Andrea Lee, Alexa Pano, Anna Nordqvist

9:51 am: Esther Henseleit, Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou

10:02 am: Megan Khang, Miranda Wang, Yuna Nishimura

10:13 am: Akie Iwai, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews

10:24 am: Mi Hyang Lee, Jeeno Thitikul, Dewi Weber

10:35 am: Hinako Shibuno, Albane Valenzuela, Miyu Yamashita

10:46 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Nelly Korda, Amy Yang

10:57 am: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Elizabeth Szokol, Manon De Roey

11:08 am: Cheyenne Knight, Rio Takeda, Georgia Hall

11:19 am: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Chanettee Wannasaen, Sophia Popov

11:30 am: Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Lucy Li

11:41 am: In Gee Chun, Weiwei Zhang, Minjee Lee

11:52 am: Angel Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lauren Coughlin

12:03 am: Hye-Jin Choi, Auston Kim, Somi Lee

12:14 am: Ruoning Yin, Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn

12:25 pm: Sarah Schmelzel, Yan Liu, Lexi Thompson

12:36 pm: Haeran Ryu, Mao Saigo, Lindy Duncan

