The Chevron Championship 2025, Day 4 weather forecast explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 27, 2025 11:44 GMT
LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
The Chevron Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

The Chevron Championship 2025 is heading into the final day showdown as the first major winner of the season is just eighteen holes away. While the event witnessed rain delays and suspensions, the final day's action is expected to be free from the weather hurdles.

As per AccuWeather, little to no rain is expected on Sunday, April 27, at Carlton Woods. The maximum temperature will be around 83°F, and the weather will be breezy and humid in patches. Southern winds will blow at 15 mph, gusting up to 31 mph.

Here's a look at the weather details for the Chevron Championship 2025, Day 4:

Morning

  • Temperature: 78°
  • Conditions: Breezy and humid with broken intervals
  • Wind: S at 14 mph
  • Wind Gusts: 29 mph
  • Humidity: 77%
  • Dew Point: 65°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 3%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 95%
  • Visibility: 10 miles
Afternoon

  • Temperature: 83°
  • Conditions: Breezy and humid with broken intervals
  • Wind: S at 16 mph
  • Wind Gusts: 31 mph
  • Humidity: 57%
  • Dew Point: 65°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 9%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 76%
  • Visibility: 10 miles

Evening

  • Temperature: 72°
  • Conditions: Mainly clear, a strong t-storm; breezy, humid
  • Wind: SSE at 14 mph
  • Wind Gusts: 24 mph
  • Humidity: 74%
  • Dew Point: 66°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 40%
  • Precipitation: 0.10 in
  • Rain: 0.10 in
  • Cloud Cover: 25%
  • Visibility: 9 miles

The Chevron Championship 2025, Day 4 tee times explored

Haeran Ryu takes the joint lead at The Chevron Championship (Image Source: Imagn)
Haeran Ryu takes the joint lead at The Chevron Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Chevron Championship 2025, Day 4 (all times local):

  • 7:50 am: Lilia Vu, Ryann O’Toole, Pernilla Lindberg
  • 8:01 am: Aditi Ashok, Frida Kinhult, Jeongeun Lee5
  • 8:12 am: Yu Liu, Jin Hee Im, Peiyun Chien
  • 8:23 am: Gigi Stoll, Nasa Hataoka, Alena Sharp
  • 8:34 am: Gianna Clemente (a), Paula Reto, Yuri Yoshida
  • 8:45 am: Leona Maguire, Grace Kim, Jenny Shin
  • 8:56 am: Lydia Ko, Maja Stark, Brooke M. Henderson
  • 9:07 am: Jasmine Suwannapura, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu
  • 9:18 am: A Lim Kim, Chisato Iwai, Ina Yoon
  • 9:29 am: Allisen Corpuz, Ashleigh Buhai, Ingrid Lindblad
  • 9:40 am: Andrea Lee, Alexa Pano, Anna Nordqvist
  • 9:51 am: Esther Henseleit, Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou
  • 10:02 am: Megan Khang, Miranda Wang, Yuna Nishimura
  • 10:13 am: Akie Iwai, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews
  • 10:24 am: Mi Hyang Lee, Jeeno Thitikul, Dewi Weber
  • 10:35 am: Hinako Shibuno, Albane Valenzuela, Miyu Yamashita
  • 10:46 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Nelly Korda, Amy Yang
  • 10:57 am: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Elizabeth Szokol, Manon De Roey
  • 11:08 am: Cheyenne Knight, Rio Takeda, Georgia Hall
  • 11:19 am: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Chanettee Wannasaen, Sophia Popov
  • 11:30 am: Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Lucy Li
  • 11:41 am: In Gee Chun, Weiwei Zhang, Minjee Lee
  • 11:52 am: Angel Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lauren Coughlin
  • 12:03 am: Hye-Jin Choi, Auston Kim, Somi Lee
  • 12:14 am: Ruoning Yin, Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn
  • 12:25 pm: Sarah Schmelzel, Yan Liu, Lexi Thompson
  • 12:36 pm: Haeran Ryu, Mao Saigo, Lindy Duncan
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
