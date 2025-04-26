The Chevron Championship 2025, Round 3 tee times and groupings explored

Following the second round of the Chevron Championship 2025, Yan Liu holds a one-stroke lead over Lindy Duncan, Sarah Schmelzel, Mao Saigo, and Hyo Joo Kim. She carded an even-par 72 in the second round to maintain her lead.

The third round of the Chevron Championship 2025 will begin on Saturday, April 26, at 8:52 am local time. Due to the inclement weather prediction, the third round will be played with split tees in threesomes. Grace Kim, Hinako Shibuno, and Akie Iwai will be the first group to tee off from the first hole, while A Lim Kim, Albane Valenzuela, and Ashleigh Buhai will begin from the tenth tee.

Leader Liu is paired alongside Lindy Duncan and Mao Saigo for the third round of Chevron Championship and will tee off on Saturday at 11:15 am local time. Nelly Korda is paired with Gigi Stoll and Amy Yang and will begin the round at 9:03 am local time from the tenth tee.

The Chevron Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Chevron Championship 2025, Round 3 (all times local):

Hole 1

8:52 am : Grace Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Akie Iwai

: Grace Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Akie Iwai 9:03 am : Ina Yoon, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews

: Ina Yoon, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews 9:14 am : Sei Young Kim, Mi Hyang Lee, Chisato Iwai

: Sei Young Kim, Mi Hyang Lee, Chisato Iwai 9:25 am : Lucy Li, Miyu Yamashita, Rio Takeda

: Lucy Li, Miyu Yamashita, Rio Takeda 9:36 am : Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Lauren Coughlin

: Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Lauren Coughlin 9:47 am : In Gee Chun, Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano

: In Gee Chun, Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano 9:58 am : Gianna Clemente (a), Georgia Hall, Pajaree Anannarukarn

: Gianna Clemente (a), Georgia Hall, Pajaree Anannarukarn 10:09 am : Auston Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Miranda Wang

: Auston Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Miranda Wang 10:20 am : Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Chanettee Wannasaen

: Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Chanettee Wannasaen 10:31 am : Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Somi Lee

: Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Somi Lee 10:42 am : Lexi Thompson, Weiwei Zhang, Elizabeth Szokol

: Lexi Thompson, Weiwei Zhang, Elizabeth Szokol 10:53 am : Manon De Roey, Hye-Jin Choi, Haeran Ryu

: Manon De Roey, Hye-Jin Choi, Haeran Ryu 11:04 am : Sarah Schmelzel, Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin

: Sarah Schmelzel, Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin 11:15 am: Yan Liu, Lindy Duncan, Mao Saigo

Hole 10

8:52 am : A Lim Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Ashleigh Buhai

: A Lim Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Ashleigh Buhai 9:03 am : Nelly Korda, Gigi Stoll, Amy Yang

: Nelly Korda, Gigi Stoll, Amy Yang 9:14 am : Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ingrid Lindblad

: Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ingrid Lindblad 9:25 am : Nasa Hataoka, Lydia Ko, Maja Stark

: Nasa Hataoka, Lydia Ko, Maja Stark 9:36 am : Brooke M. Henderson, Sophia Popov, Cheyenne Knight

: Brooke M. Henderson, Sophia Popov, Cheyenne Knight 9:47 am : Alena Sharp, Jeongeun Lee5, Lilia Vu

: Alena Sharp, Jeongeun Lee5, Lilia Vu 9:58 am : Yu Liu, Dewi Weber, Andrea Lee

: Yu Liu, Dewi Weber, Andrea Lee 10:09 am : Paula Reto, Jasmine Suwannapura, Jin Hee Im

: Paula Reto, Jasmine Suwannapura, Jin Hee Im 10:20 am : Yuna Nishimura, Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire

: Yuna Nishimura, Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire 10:31 am : Peiyun Chien, Pernilla Lindberg, Allisen Corpuz

: Peiyun Chien, Pernilla Lindberg, Allisen Corpuz 10:42 am : Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

: Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 10:53 am : Gabriela Ruffels, Ryann O'Toole, Aditi Ashok

: Gabriela Ruffels, Ryann O'Toole, Aditi Ashok 11:04 am: Jeeno Thitikul, Frida Kinhult, Minami Katsu

