The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 Friday Round 2 tee times and pairing explored

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 teed off on Thursday, May 2 at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. Round 1 of the event, which suffered a delayed start due to bad weather, was suspended due to darkness at 9:06 pm local time. Interestingly, Matt Wallace was leading the event at eight-under at the time of suspension.

According to the PGA Tour, players yet to complete The CJ Cup Byron Nelson round 1 will resume at 9:15 am ET on Friday. Meanwhile, round 2 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will begin at 7:50 am ET as scheduled. Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan and Carson Young will take the first tee.

The pairing of Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin and Davis Thompson will follow the opening group at 8:01 am.

Day 1 leader Wallace will resume his The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 on Friday at 1:33 pm ET. Kevin Kisner and Cameron Champ will follow him on the 10th tee. Notably, seven players were tied for T2 at the end of Thursday. Taiga Semikawa, Jake Knapp, Davis Riley, Chesson Hadley, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Pendrith and Alex Noren shared the position.

Event favorite Jordan Spieth had a slow start to the competition. The PGA Tour star settled for a T53 finish at the end of Day 1. He will continue his outing on Friday at 1:55 pm. Defending champion Jason Day will join him on the first tee for the second straight day.

It is pertinent to note that Taylor Montgomery had announced his withdrawal from the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 after round 1. He will not return to the field on Friday.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 Round 2 tee times

See below for the complete Friday tee times for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 (All times ET):

1st tee

7:50 am - Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young

8:01 am - Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

8:12 am - Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens

8:23 am - Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen

8:34 am - Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

8:45 am - Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson

8:56 am - Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon

9:07 am - Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore

9:18 am - Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai

9:29 am - Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith

9:40 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Bjork

9:51 am - Ben SIlverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall

10:02 am - Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasut

1:00 pm - Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

1:11 pm - C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg

1:22 pm - Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor

1:33 pm - Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger

1:44 pm - Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

1:55 pm - Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

2:06 pm - Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim

2:17 pm - James Hahn, Zac Blair

2:28 pm - Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

2:39 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

2:50 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr., Max McGreevy

3:01 pm - Thorbjorn Oleson, WIlson Furr, Peter Kuest

3:12 pm - Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim

10th tee

7:50 am - Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski

8:01 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu

8:12 am - Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall

8:23 am - Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk

8:34 am - Stephan Jaegar, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An

8:45 am - Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott

8:56 am - Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee

9:07 am - Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak

9:18 am - S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

9:29 am - Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

9:40 am - Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody

9:51 am - Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa

10:02 am - David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins

1:00 pm - Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu

1:11 pm - Cody Gribble, Sean O’Hair, Ben Griffin

1:22 pm - Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater

1:33 pm - Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ

1:44 pm - Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar

1:55 pm - Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell

2:06 pm - Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid

2:17 pm - Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton

2:28 pm - Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

2:39 pm - Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

2:50 pm - Jimmy Stagner, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormack

3:01 pm - Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter

3:12 pm - Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger

Round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour's The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will be updated after round 2’s play.