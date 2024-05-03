The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 weather update: Will Friday's Round 2 get delayed due to rain?

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is being held at TPC Craig Ranch from May 2 to 5. The first round began on Thursday, May 2, but couldn't be finished and the play was suspended due to the darkness, leaving nine players with unfinished rounds.

This happened because the opening round was postponed by one hour due to adverse weather conditions. According to the PGA Tour website, the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson is predicted to be delayed again due to the early morning thunderstorms. The PGA Tour website says:

"Storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and strong gusty winds. The frontal boundary will stall across the north."

The second round of CJ Cup Byron Nelson will begin on Friday at 7:50 AM ET. The nine players who have yet to finish the first round will start their play on Friday at 9:15 AM ET.

According to Accuweather, the conditions for play will improve after the morning thunderstorms. However, the probability of rain will remain at 55% in the morning and afternoon. The cloud cover will remain high throughout the day.

Here's the weather report for the second day of the 2024 edition of CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Morning:

Temperature: 77°F

Weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Wind: ESE 8.1 mph

Wind Gusts: 12.4 mph

Humidity: 88%

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 0.3 inches

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 5.59 miles

Afternoon:

Temperature: 80.6°F

Weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Wind: SE 10.6 mph

Wind Gusts: 16.2 mph

Humidity: 75%

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 0.3 inches

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 5.59 miles

Evening:

Temperature: 69.8°F

Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid

Wind: SSE 9.3 mph

Wind Gusts: 14.9 mph

Humidity: 90%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 inches

Cloud Cover: 83%

Visibility: 6.21 miles

Overnight:

Temperature: 66.2°F

Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid

Wind: SSE 8.1 mph

Wind Gusts: 12.4 mph

Humidity: 97%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 inches

Cloud Cover: 68%

Visibility: 6.21 miles

A look at the leaderboard and tee-timings for the second day at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Matt Wallace led the leaderboard after the end of the first day of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Wallace carded 63 with 8 under par with the lead of one shot.

Matt Wallace of England during THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Wallace has had a dismal start to the 2024 season. He has missed the cut in five of the 10 starts this season with the best finish of T17 at the Valspar Championship. Davis Riley and Jake Knapp are positioned second with five others at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

The 16-year-old Kris Kim carded 68 and is positioned at T53 with a score of 3 under par at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

The tee timings for the second round of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson are as follows (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

7:50 AM – Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young

8:01 AM – Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

8:12 AM – Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens

8:23 AM – Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen

8:34 AM – Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

8:45 AM – Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson

8:56 AM – Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon

9:07 AM – Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore

9:18 AM – Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai

9:29 AM – Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith

9:40 AM – Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Björk

9:51 AM – Ben Silverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall

10:02 AM – Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasut

1:00 PM – Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

1:11 PM – C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg

1:22 PM – Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor

1:33 PM – Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger

1:44 PM – Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

1:55 PM – Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

2:06 PM – Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim

2:17 PM – James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery

2:28 PM – Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

2:39 PM – Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

2:50 PM – Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr., Max McGreevy

3:01 PM – Thorbjørn Olesen, Wilson Furr, Peter Kuest

3:12 PM – Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim

Tee No. 10

7:50 AM – Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski

8:01 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu

8:12 AM – Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall

8:23 AM – Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk

8:34 AM – Stephan Jaeger, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An

8:45 AM – Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott

8:56 AM – Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee

9:07 AM – Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak

9:18 AM – S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

9:29 AM – Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

9:40 AM – Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody

9:51 AM – Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa

10:02 AM – David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins

1:00 PM – Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu

1:11 PM – Cody Gribble, Sean O’Hair, Ben Griffin

1:22 PM – Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater

1:33 PM – Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ

1:44 PM – Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar

1:55 PM – Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell

2:06 PM – Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid

2:17 PM – Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton

2:28 PM – Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

2:39 PM – Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

2:50 PM – Jimmy Stanger, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick

3:01 PM – Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter

3:12 PM – Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger