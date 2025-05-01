The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 01, 2025 07:07 GMT
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
The CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The PGA Tour is at TPC Craig Ranch this week for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. The tournament will begin on Thursday, May 1, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Ad

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 witnessed heavy torrential rains on the final practice day, Wednesday, April 30. The next few days are expected to be overcast with flash flood warnings.

According to the official weather forecast from the PGA Tour, McKinney, Texas, could experience flash floods on Thursday, May 1. The warning is effective until 7:00 am local time, while the first group will tee off at 6:50 am local time. Rain is not predicted for the opening round, and conditions are expected to be warmer and drier.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, the weather will take another turn on Friday, as showers and thunderstorms are expected. In addition, the threat of thunderstorms will also persist on the second action day at TPC Craig Ranch.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson weekend is expected to be mostly fine, with temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 70s. The sky will be cloudy, and wind gusts could reach up to 27 mph.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 weather forecast explored

Scottie Scheffler practices ahead of the CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Scottie Scheffler practices ahead of the CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the weather details for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:

Ad

Thursday, May 1

  • High - 86°
  • Conditions - Warmer with plenty of sunshine
  • Wind Direction - SSW at 7 mph
  • Gusts - Up to 10 mph
  • Precipitation Probability - 0%
  • Thunderstorm Chance - 0%
  • Amount - 0.00 in

Friday, May 2

  • High - 72°
  • Conditions - Rain is expected, along with heavy storms
  • Wind - N at 12 mph, gusts up to 27 mph
  • Precipitation Chance - 78%
  • Thunderstorm Probability - 47%
  • Total Precipitation - 0.22 in
  • Rainfall - 0.22 in
  • Hours of Precipitation - 3
  • Hours of Rain - 3
  • Cloud Cover - 86%

Saturday, May 3

Ad
  • High - 76°
  • Conditions - Partly sunny
  • Wind Direction and Speed - N at 8 mph
  • Wind Gusts - 22 mph
  • Precipitation Chance - 0%
  • Thunderstorms Probability - 0%
  • Precipitation - 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover - 26%

Sunday, May 4

  • High - 75°F
  • Conditions - Partly sunny and nice
  • Direction - ENE
  • Speed - 6 mph
  • Gusts - Up to 15 mph
  • Chance of Rain - 1%
  • Chance of Thunderstorms - 0%
  • Expected Rainfall - 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover - 32%
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications