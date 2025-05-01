The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

The PGA Tour is at TPC Craig Ranch this week for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. The tournament will begin on Thursday, May 1, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 witnessed heavy torrential rains on the final practice day, Wednesday, April 30. The next few days are expected to be overcast with flash flood warnings.

According to the official weather forecast from the PGA Tour, McKinney, Texas, could experience flash floods on Thursday, May 1. The warning is effective until 7:00 am local time, while the first group will tee off at 6:50 am local time. Rain is not predicted for the opening round, and conditions are expected to be warmer and drier.

However, the weather will take another turn on Friday, as showers and thunderstorms are expected. In addition, the threat of thunderstorms will also persist on the second action day at TPC Craig Ranch.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson weekend is expected to be mostly fine, with temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 70s. The sky will be cloudy, and wind gusts could reach up to 27 mph.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 weather forecast explored

Scottie Scheffler practices ahead of the CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the weather details for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:

Thursday, May 1

High - 86°

Conditions - Warmer with plenty of sunshine

Wind Direction - SSW at 7 mph

Gusts - Up to 10 mph

Precipitation Probability - 0%

Thunderstorm Chance - 0%

Amount - 0.00 in

Friday, May 2

High - 72°

Conditions - Rain is expected, along with heavy storms

Wind - N at 12 mph, gusts up to 27 mph

Precipitation Chance - 78%

Thunderstorm Probability - 47%

Total Precipitation - 0.22 in

Rainfall - 0.22 in

Hours of Precipitation - 3

Hours of Rain - 3

Cloud Cover - 86%

Saturday, May 3

High - 76°

Conditions - Partly sunny

Wind Direction and Speed - N at 8 mph

Wind Gusts - 22 mph

Precipitation Chance - 0%

Thunderstorms Probability - 0%

Precipitation - 0.00 in

Cloud Cover - 26%

Sunday, May 4

High - 75°F

Conditions - Partly sunny and nice

Direction - ENE

Speed - 6 mph

Gusts - Up to 15 mph

Chance of Rain - 1%

Chance of Thunderstorms - 0%

Expected Rainfall - 0.00 in

Cloud Cover - 32%

