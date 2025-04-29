THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson Monday qualifiers: Full list explored

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson final field has been decided after the four players sealed their berth via Monday qualifiers. The qualifiers took place on Monday, April 28, at Waterchase Golf Club in Fort Worth, Texas, and 64 players competed for the four spots.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will take place from Thursday, May 1 to Sunday, May 4 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The field will be competing for a purse of $9.9 million, and the winner will take home $1.782 million.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Monday qualifier went into a five-way playoff after Andrew Loupe, Nick Watney, Nelson Ledesma, Ross Steelman, and amateur Bobby Massa tied at 5-under. However, Loupe missed out on a ticket to Craig Ranch, while the other four sealed their spots.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson Monday qualifiers:
- T1. Bobby Massa (a) (USA): -5
- T1. Ross Steelman (USA): -5
- T1. Nick Watney (USA): -5
- T1. Nelson Ledesma (ARG): -5
- T1. Andrew Loupe (USA): -5
- T6. Hunter Eichhorn (USA): -4
- T6. William McGirt (USA): -4
- T6. Chris Korte (USA): -4
- T6. Tag Ridings (USA): -4
- T6. Garett Reband (USA): -4
- T6. Hunter Logan (USA): -4
How does the current field of the THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson look?
Here's the updated field for the THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson:
- Anders Albertson
- Byeong Hun An
- Mason Andersen
- Aaron Baddeley
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Will Chandler
- Seungbin Choi
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Pierceson Coody
- Vince Covello
- Trace Crowe
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Harry Higgs
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Noah Kent
- Chan Kim
- Kris Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Christo Lamprecht
- Nate Lashley
- Nelson Ledesma
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Ben Martin
- Bobby Massa
- Brandon Matthews
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Mac Meissner
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Tommy Morrison
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Niklas Norgaard
- Henrik Norlander
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Gabe Reynolds
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Ross Steelman
- Sam Stevens
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Kevin Tway
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Danny Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
- Nick Watney
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Gary Woodland
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris