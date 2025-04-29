THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson Monday qualifiers: Full list explored

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson final field has been decided after the four players sealed their berth via Monday qualifiers. The qualifiers took place on Monday, April 28, at Waterchase Golf Club in Fort Worth, Texas, and 64 players competed for the four spots.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will take place from Thursday, May 1 to Sunday, May 4 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The field will be competing for a purse of $9.9 million, and the winner will take home $1.782 million.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Monday qualifier went into a five-way playoff after Andrew Loupe, Nick Watney, Nelson Ledesma, Ross Steelman, and amateur Bobby Massa tied at 5-under. However, Loupe missed out on a ticket to Craig Ranch, while the other four sealed their spots.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson Monday qualifiers:

T1. Bobby Massa (a) (USA): -5

T1. Ross Steelman (USA): -5

T1. Nick Watney (USA): -5

T1. Nelson Ledesma (ARG): -5

T1. Andrew Loupe (USA): -5

T6. Hunter Eichhorn (USA): -4

T6. William McGirt (USA): -4

T6. Chris Korte (USA): -4

T6. Tag Ridings (USA): -4

T6. Garett Reband (USA): -4

T6. Hunter Logan (USA): -4

How does the current field of the THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson look?

Here's the updated field for the THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Anders Albertson

Byeong Hun An

Mason Andersen

Aaron Baddeley

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Will Chandler

Seungbin Choi

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Pierceson Coody

Vince Covello

Trace Crowe

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Harry Higgs

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Noah Kent

Chan Kim

Kris Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Christo Lamprecht

Nate Lashley

Nelson Ledesma

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Ben Martin

Bobby Massa

Brandon Matthews

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Mac Meissner

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Tommy Morrison

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Niklas Norgaard

Henrik Norlander

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Gabe Reynolds

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Ross Steelman

Sam Stevens

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Kevin Tway

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Nick Watney

Vince Whaley

Tim Widing

Gary Woodland

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

