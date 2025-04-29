THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson power rankings: Scottie Scheffler remains on top despite no wins

The PGA Tour players will tee off this week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025, which will start with its first round on May 1. The tournament features a full-sized field of some top-ranked golfers such as Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Taylor Pendrith.
Ahead of the tournament, the PGA Tour has unveiled the power ranking of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Scottie Scheffler topped the power ranking. Although the World No. 1 is still seeking his first win of the year, he has been one of the top favorites for this week's PGA Tour event.
Here are the power rankings of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:
- 1 Scottie Scheffler
- 2 Si Woo Kim
- 3 Sungjae Im
- 4 Taylor Pendrith
- 5 Sam Burns
- 6 Jordan Spieth
- 7 Byeong Hun An
- 8 Jake Knapp
- 9 Mackenzie Hughes
- 10 Ben Griffin
- 11 Sami Valimaki
- 12 Michael Thorbjornsen
- 13 Chan Kim
- 14 Nicolai Hojgaard
- 15 Alejandro Tosti
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 odds
Scottie Scheffler has topped the odds of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He has the odds of +280 via CBS Sports, followed by Jordan Spieth with odds of +1800.
Scheffler has started this season on the PGA Tour at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he settled in T9 place. He has so far played in eight events and has five finishes in the top 10, and is one of the top favorites to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Here are the odds of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship (via CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Sungjae Im +2200
- Byeong Hun An +2500
- Taylor Pendrith +2500
- Si Woo Kim +3000
- Sam Burns +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3000
- Ben Griffin +3500
- Will Zalatoris +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +5000
- Rasmus Højgaard +5000
- Jacob Bridgeman +6000
- Tom Kim +6000
- Jake Knapp +6000
- Nicolai Højgaard +6500
- Kevin Yu +7000
- Harry Hall +7000
- Eric Cole +7000
- Thorbjørn Olesen +7000
- Seamus Power +7000
- Ryan Gerard +7000
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Taylor Moore +7500
- Ryo Hisatsune +7500
- Isaiah Salinda +7500
- Kurt Kitayama +7500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
- Alex Smalley +8000
- Rico Hoey +8000
- Austin Eckroat +8000
- Sam Stevens +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +9000
- Lee Hodges +9000
- Matt McCarty +10000
- Doug Ghim +9000
- Jesper Svensson +9000
- Alejandro Tosti +9000
- Matt Kuchar +11000
- Gary Woodland +10000
- Niklas Norgaard +9000
- Cam Davis +11000
- Davis Riley +11000
- Chan Kim +11000
- Joel Dahmen +11000
- Ryan Fox +11000
- Henrik Norlander +12000
- Nico Echavarria +12000
- Ricky Castillo +12000
- Justin Lower +12000
- Matti Schmid +12000
- Beau Hossler +12000
- Joe Highsmith +12000
- Hayden Springer +12000
- Aldrich Potgieter +12000
- Karl Vilips +12000
- Chris Gotterup +12000
- Sam Ryder +12000
- Vince Whaley +11000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Sami Valimaki +12000
- Quade Cummins +15000
- Charley Hoffman +15000
- Patrick Fishburn +15000
- Max McGreevy +15000
- Takumi Kanaya +15000
- Pierceson Coody +15000