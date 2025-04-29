THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson power rankings: Scottie Scheffler remains on top despite no wins

The PGA Tour players will tee off this week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025, which will start with its first round on May 1. The tournament features a full-sized field of some top-ranked golfers such as Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Taylor Pendrith.

Ahead of the tournament, the PGA Tour has unveiled the power ranking of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Scottie Scheffler topped the power ranking. Although the World No. 1 is still seeking his first win of the year, he has been one of the top favorites for this week's PGA Tour event.

Here are the power rankings of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

1 Scottie Scheffler

2 Si Woo Kim

3 Sungjae Im

4 Taylor Pendrith

5 Sam Burns

6 Jordan Spieth

7 Byeong Hun An

8 Jake Knapp

9 Mackenzie Hughes

10 Ben Griffin

11 Sami Valimaki

12 Michael Thorbjornsen

13 Chan Kim

14 Nicolai Hojgaard

15 Alejandro Tosti

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 odds

Scottie Scheffler has topped the odds of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He has the odds of +280 via CBS Sports, followed by Jordan Spieth with odds of +1800.

Scheffler has started this season on the PGA Tour at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he settled in T9 place. He has so far played in eight events and has five finishes in the top 10, and is one of the top favorites to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Here are the odds of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Jordan Spieth +1800

Sungjae Im +2200

Byeong Hun An +2500

Taylor Pendrith +2500

Si Woo Kim +3000

Sam Burns +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Ben Griffin +3500

Will Zalatoris +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

Rasmus Højgaard +5000

Jacob Bridgeman +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Jake Knapp +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Kevin Yu +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Eric Cole +7000

Thorbjørn Olesen +7000

Seamus Power +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Taylor Moore +7500

Ryo Hisatsune +7500

Isaiah Salinda +7500

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Alex Smalley +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Austin Eckroat +8000

Sam Stevens +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Lee Hodges +9000

Matt McCarty +10000

Doug Ghim +9000

Jesper Svensson +9000

Alejandro Tosti +9000

Matt Kuchar +11000

Gary Woodland +10000

Niklas Norgaard +9000

Cam Davis +11000

Davis Riley +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Joel Dahmen +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Henrik Norlander +12000

Nico Echavarria +12000

Ricky Castillo +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Matti Schmid +12000

Beau Hossler +12000

Joe Highsmith +12000

Hayden Springer +12000

Aldrich Potgieter +12000

Karl Vilips +12000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Vince Whaley +11000

Victor Perez +12000

Sami Valimaki +12000

Quade Cummins +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Max McGreevy +15000

Takumi Kanaya +15000

Pierceson Coody +15000

