THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA Tour is in McKinney, Texas, this week for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which will commence on Thursday, May 1, at TPC Craig Ranch. A total of 156 players will be in action, competing for a purse of $9.9 million, with the winner bagging $1.782 million.
The first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson will begin on Thursday at 6:50 am ET with Charley Hoffman, Ben Martin, and Sami Valimaki starting from the first tee. Simultaneously, Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, and Victor Perez will tee off from the tenth hole.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will begin his CJ Cup Byron Nelson campaign from the first hole at 12:33 pm CT alongside Si Woo Kim and Jordan Spieth.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 tee time details explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson (all times CT):
Hole 1:
- 6:50 am: Charley Hoffman, Ben Martin, Sami Valimaki
- 7:01 am: Ryan Fox, Scott Gutschewski, Mac Meissner
- 7:12 am: Chad Ramey, Zac Blair, David Lipsky
- 7:23 am: Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat, Brice Garnett
- 7:34 am: Davis Riley, Kurt Kitayama, Matt Kuchar
- 7:45 am: Chris Gotterup, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson
- 7:56 am: Kevin Yu, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy
- 8:07 am: Trey Mullinax, Ben Silverman, David Skinns
- 8:18 am: Kevin Kisner, Ryo Hisatsune, Jacob Bridgeman
- 8:29 am: Takumi Kanaya, Will Chandler, Vince Covello
- 8:40 am: Hayden Springer, Noah Goodwin, Cristobal Del Solar
- 8:51 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Kris Ventura, Harrison Endycott
- 9:02 am: Frankie Capan III, Thomas Rosenmueller, Kris Kim (a)
- 12:00 pm: Eric Cole, Henrik Norlander, Alex Smalley
- 12:11 pm: Andrew Putnam, Mark Hubbard, Chandler Phillips
- 12:22 pm: Ryan Palmer, Dylan Wu, Danny Walker
- 12:33 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth
- 12:44 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im
- 12:55 pm: Brian Campbell, Jake Knapp, Sam Burns
- 1:06 pm: Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk
- 1:17 pm: Lanto Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard, Ben Kohles
- 1:28 pm: Paul Peterson, Taylor Dickson, Brandon Matthews
- 1:39 pm: Kevin Roy, Rikuya Hoshino, Kevin Velo
- 1:50 pm: Max McGreevy, Niklas Norgaard, Christo Lamprecht
- 2:01 pm: Trace Crowe, John Pak, Seungbin Choi
- 2:12 pm: Anders Albertson, Braden Thornberry, Bobby Massa (a)
Hole 10:
- 6:50 am: Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Victor Perez
- 7:01 am: Greyson Sigg, Carson Young, Rico Hoey
- 7:12 am: Chez Reavie, Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs
- 7:23 am: Ben Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Byeong Hun An
- 7:34 am: Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes, Gary Woodland
- 7:45 am: Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Cam Davis
- 7:56 am: Harry Hall, Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo
- 8:07 am: Sung Kang, Sam Ryder, Patrick Fishburn
- 8:18 am: Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Philip Knowles
- 8:29 am: Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel, Mason Andersen
- 8:40 am: William Mouw, Tim Widing, Nelson Ledesma
- 8:51 am: Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins, Paul Waring
- 9:02 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard, Tommy Morrison (a)
- 12:00 pm: Chesson Hadley, Doug Ghim, Chan Kim
- 12:11 pm: Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard, Aldrich Potgieter
- 12:22 pm: Aaron Baddeley, Vince Whaley, Joseph Bramlett
- 12:33 pm: Luke List, Matt Wallace, Webb Simpson
- 12:44 pm: Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson
- 12:55 pm: Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:06 pm: Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Nick Watney
- 1:17 pm: Martin Laird, Beau Hossler, Matti Schmid
- 1:28 pm: Patrick Rodgers, Will Gordon, Isaiah Salinda
- 1:39 pm: Antoine Rozner, Kaito Onishi, Ross Steelman
- 1:50 pm: Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Norman Xiong
- 2:01 pm: Trevor Cone, Jeremy Paul, Gabe Reynolds
- 2:12 pm: Alejandro Tosti, Ricky Castillo, Noah Kent (a)