LIV Golf will now be heading to the Southern Hemisphere for the next event on its schedule. Adelaide will host LIV's first-ever event in Australia, starting in April 2021.

Cameron Smith, the local hero, is excited about the home event. Smith told Australian Golf Digest:

"The boys have been looking forward to it now for five or six months. I know the prep down there is going pretty good and I’m just happy to bring LIV Golf to Australia. I think the Australian fans will really love it."

Smith leads the team Ripper GC, an all-Aussie side that includes Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Jed Morgan as other teammates.

He added that he isn't very familiar with Grange Golf Club as he is yet to play there.

"I actually haven’t played The Grange before. I’ve played a lot around Adelaide, never made it out to The Grange but have heard lots of good things," Smith was quoted as saying via Australian Golf Digest. "I know it will be our first party hole experience and to be honest I couldn’t really think of a better place to have it than in Australia. The crowd gets pretty rowdy and pretty loud so it’ll be awesome."

Names like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, and Lee Westwood will be in action next week.

Koepka (T2), Mickelson (T2), and Reed (T4) had a really good Masters tournament as all three finished in the top 5 of the tournament, which raised the debate of 'actual rankings' as the Saudi-backed circuit professionals are barred from the OWGR presently.

Meanwhile, old man Mickelson made the highest jump of 353 places. Prior to the 2023 Masters, he was ranked World No. 425 and after the runner-up finish, he is placed at 72. Koepka, who tied for runner-up with Phil, also leaped to World No. 39 from World No. 118.

World No. 5 Smith is still the highest-ranked LIV-associated golfer, followed by Joaquin Niemann at 24 and Abraham Ancer at 35.

Here is how the LIV golfers are ranked:

Cameron Smith: 5

Joaquin Niemann: 24

Abraham Ancer: 35

Brooks Koepka: 39

Thomas Pieters: 43

Patrick Reed: 45

Talor Gooch: 56

Harold Varner III: 59

Dustin Johnson: 70

Phil Mickelson: 72

Jason Kokrak: 93

Kevin Na: 101

Louis Oosthuizen: 127

Bryson DeChambeau:162

Sergio Garcia: 166

Charl Schwartzel:196

Bubba Watson: 227

LIV Golf teams

Here's the list of all the teams at LIV Golf and their team members:

Iron Heads GC : Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

: Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim HY Flyers GC : Phil Mickelson*, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

: Phil Mickelson*, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale Majesticks GC : Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood*, Sam Horsfield

: Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood*, Sam Horsfield RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III Crushers GC : Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

: Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III Fire Balls GC : Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

: Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra Cleeks GC : Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

: Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell Ripper GC : Cam Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

: Cam Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan Stinger GC : Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

: Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel Torque GC : Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

: Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig 4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

