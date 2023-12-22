"The door is opening for LIV Golf" - Fans react to OWGR announcing major updates to the ranking system

Fans believed the new changes in the Official World Golf Ranking system would open a door for the LIV golfers to improve their rankings. The OWGR recently announced major changes in the ranking system.

As per the update, players who finish in the top places in events with 80 or less players on all "eligible tours" will receive a higher percentage of points. However, players who place last on the leaderboard in that particular tournament will not receive ranking points.

Additionally, adjustments will be made to the matchplay-format tournament ranking system. The revised rules state that golfers who lose all of their pool matches or their first-round match will not receive any ranking points.

A second significant modification to the ranking system pertains to players who secure two victories in 52 weeks on any eligible Tour. There will be an additional 70% of points awarded to these players.

NUCLR Golf announced the news on their X account with the caption:

"The governing board of the OWGR just announced two updates to the ranking system. (Via: @OWGRltd ) What are your thoughts on the updated system?"

Fans voiced their thoughts about the modifications in the comments area. Many thought that the LIV Golf players might benefit from these changes. One user wrote:

"The door is opening for LIV. Watch this space."

However, it is important to note that OWGR has said that the ranking system is only applicable to "eligible tours," in the statement released without going into detail about whether or not LIV might be added to it at this point.

"The fact that some still follow the irrelevant, out-of-date OWGR, is mind-boggling," another wrote.

"As far as I know, LIV is not an eligible tour, however, this first paragraph outlines how those players would be ranked should they be awarded OWGR points. The methodology seems reasonable to overweight the winners relative to the rest of the field," one account posted.

"Those changes make sense! I’m all for these changes. Also in favor of LIV receiving NO points for their events! They do not meet the criteria of a tournament! They remain an exhibition tour!," another tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from golf fans:

"We are confident"- OWGR Chairman on new changes

The OWGR points will be beneficial for the Tour players, who will compete in limited-field designated events next year and also win multiple times in a season.

In his announcement on December 21, OWGR Chairman Peter Dawson discussed the changes in detail. He was confident that this would help the OWRG be in a better position in the future.

Dawson said (via Sports Illustrated):

"Based on extensive analysis following the changes implemented in August 2022, we recognized these two opportunities to further enhance the OWGR and to accurately evaluate performances of the world’s participating players on all eligible Tours. Adjustments to the Ranking are made after careful consideration, and we are confident that today’s updates will better position the OWGR for the future."

Scottie Scheffler currently holds the top spot on the OWGR with 461 total points. In 2023, he competed in the Ryder Cup and won three competitions. Rory McIlroy is second, followed by Jon Rahm, who joined LIV Golf earlier this month.