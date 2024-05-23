“The first start in the new Colonial era” – Jordan Spieth, other PGA Tour stars react to the Colonial Country Club renovation

The Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, underwent a massive renovation ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The revamp that commenced a day after Emiliano Grillo celebrated his 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge win, lasted 12 months and cost a whopping $20 million.

The project, led by the team of Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, saw Colonial Country Club get a facelift including several changes to the golf course. Ahead of this week’s event, several PGA Tour players have come out to laud the overhaul which saw the 1941 U.S. Open host course improve from its dated setting.

Jordan Spieth said he is ready for the “first start in the new Colonial era.” The 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge champion stated the designers did a “really good job” with the renovation project. The golfer added that he is excited to make his 12th career start at the venue.

Speaking about the Colonial Country Club, Jordan Spieth said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“It’s (my) 12th start here, but really the first start in the new Colonial era. I think Gil (Hanse) did a really, really good job from what I can tell playing it once. I imagine it’s tough for a course designer to bring a course back in time, but accommodating the modern game… I guess time will tell over the next four days, but it really seems like he’s somehow done that and that’s really cool."

I’ve heard good reviews from the members that I’ve talked to ahead of time, and then from the professionals so far. I’m excited for the week and excited to see what this tournament brings going forward and hopefully it has a good first showing and continues to get better and better,” he added.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that the planning for the club renovation began several years ago. However, it was executed after last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge outing. The major changes to the course include a shift of green on the eighth and an additional bunker in front of the hole on the 13th.

PGA Tour pros react to Colonial Country Club renovation

Much like Spieth, Adam Scott also seems excited for the Colonial Country Club's ‘refresh’ ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

According to Golfweek, the 43-year-old Aussie stated it important to renew 30- and 40-year-old courses to improve areas like the ‘thatch and matted fairway.’ He too lauded Gil Hanse for being ‘incredibly experienced’ and added that he’d improve great historical clubs without losing character.

Ryan Palmer had a conversation with the designers ahead of the renovation project. The 47-year-old Texas native claimed that he had a “long, four-hour lunch” with Gil, Superintendent Rich, Tournament Chairman Jim Whitten, Chris Cotten from Greens Committee, general manager Frank, and his caddie James Evanson, where he gave his ‘two cents’ on the course.

Palmer noted that the restoration done on the Colonial is “unbelievable,” considering the time taken. The ace golfer reiterated that he’s “excited to see how it all unfolds this week.” The four-time PGA Tour winner moted that the “redo of the greens” has been his favorite part of the revamp project.