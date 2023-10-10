“The game is a better place with Tiger Woods in it”: Annika Sörenstam shares feelings on golf legend’s comeback, TGL, and her foundation (Exclusive)

Annika Sörenstam is considered, by many, to be the greatest female professional golfer of all time. The Swedish-born professional golfer amassed numerous wins and accolades for her play on the course, something which she is very proud of. However, what she has accomplished since her retirement from play on the LPGA Tour in 2008 is something she is even more proud of, and rightfully so.

“I am proud of what I accomplished on the golf course, but even prouder of what we have done through the ANNIKA Foundation. We have given back over $8 million to junior girls’ golf, inspired thousands of girls, and provide yearly tournaments with world-class competition.”

World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam talks the state of women’s golf, the impact her ANNIKA Foundation is making, and more

I recently had the opportunity to chat with Annika about the state of women’s golf, her impact on it, and other various topics that currently surround the game.

What are your thoughts on the current state of golf, and what are your hopes for the future?

Annika:

“I think golf is in a good place, especially at the junior and collegiate levels. Girls' golf, in particular, is very strong and has a great international flavor.”

Your professional playing record speaks for itself, but with all you have done since you retired from competitive play, would you say your legacy is more tied in with those efforts? Or is that the hope?

Annika:

You have many incredible growth of the game initiatives and events going on through your ANNIKA Foundation. Can you share a little about each with our readers?

Annika:

“I am proud to attend each event we do each year. Last year, I traveled over 70,000 miles to attend the tournaments and try to inspire the next generation of junior girls.”

Can you tell us a little about the ANNIKA Development Program, the More Than Golf Series, and the Share My Passion Clinics?

Annika:

“The ANNIKA Development Program was founded in 2022 by Old Barnwell and our Foundation to help support recent college graduates trying to pursue a professional career. Each year, we choose four ambassadors for this.

At every event we do, we have a “More Than Golf theme. With our foundation providing opportunities in women’s golf at the junior, collegiate, and professional levels, we try to teach young people the importance of living a healthy, active lifestyle through fitness and nutrition. We try to make the girls better people and inspire them to be their best in life, not just on the course. I want to leave tomorrow a better place in golf.

Our Share My Passion clinics provide unique grassroots events that ask girls ages 6-12 to write an open letter to other girls their age telling them why they love the game of golf. Of the letters submitted, 40 finalists are chosen to attend and take part in instructional stations, a healthy lunch, and then a clinic by me. The letters they write are so cute.”

You are at the forefront of offering playing opportunities for advanced young ladies. Can you talk a little about each of the following?

The Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational presented by Rolex

Annika:

“This event was founded in 2009 and is an award-winning AJGA event held each January in Florida. It features 72 of the top girls from around the world and consists of one of the best fields in junior golf. Each year, there are 50-plus Division I college coaches in attendance. The top three finishers from our international invitationals get invites to compete in this event. The winner gets an opportunity to qualify for the Hilton Grand Vacations LPGA Tournament of Champions to play as an amateur. Our last two winners have gone on to win that division.”

The ANNIKA Cup

Annika:

“This event started in 2007. It’s an annual match-play event for Sweden's top 12 girls ages 13-15. The event rotates between top courses in Sweden and is held in the days leading up to the ANNIKA Invitational Europe. I enjoy spending the final day with the girls and doing a clinic for them.”

The ANNIKA Invitational Europe

Annika:

“We started this event in 2012, and it has quickly become one of Europe's most prominent junior events. We manage it in partnership with the Swedish Golf Federation. The event is rotated between top golf courses in Sweden, including my home course, Bro-Bålsta Golf Club. The ANNIKA Cup takes place during this event each year. We offer educational sessions, including 'What to expect in the college golf recruiting process,' as part of this event.”

The ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M

Annika:

“This event was founded in 2014 as a means to bridge the gap between my involvement in junior and professional golf. This event is held in the fall at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, MN. This is the course I designed with Arnold Palmer, and it is a special place. Tournament week includes a junior clinic that the participating teams give on the short course and a trip to the Minnesota Twins game where the winning team sings “Take Me out to the Ballgame,” and our individual champ, or ANNIKA Award winner presented by Stifel, throwing out the first pitch. It is a very fun week!”

SERI PAK & ANNIKA Invitational Asia

Annika:

“This is a new event in partnership with Se Ri Pak. It features 72 of the top players from Asia. It is a 72-hole stroke play event, where myself and Se Ri are there to provide inspiration to the girls, who are ages 13-17.”

Women's Amateur Latin America

Annika:

“This event was born in 2020 from the ANNIKA Invitational Latin America, the Women’s Amateur Latin America presented by the R&A and ANNIKA Foundation. It takes place in the fall at Pilar Golf in Buenos Aires, Argentina. We have 72 of the top players from around Latin America compete, and the winner receives invites into three of the LPGA’s major championships.”

What about your involvement in the new LPGA Tour event, The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge? Can you talk about that a little?

Annika:

“I’m super excited about this event. It’s our new multi-year partnership with the LPGA Tour, Gainbridge, and Pelican Golf Club. The tournament will take place Nov. 6-12 of this year, so not too far off. The championship will feature a 120-player field competing at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., for a share of the elevated $3.25 million purse, and it will continue to serve as the penultimate event on the LPGA Tour schedule. I’m excited to serve as tournament host, which will allow us to further integrate the ANNIKA Foundation’s initiatives and programs into Tampa Bay’s signature LPGA Tour event. The winning team at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate, presented by 3M, will get an exemption for one of their players to compete in the tournament.”

Let’s switch gears and touch on some of golf’s hottest topics. I’ll do this in a quick answer style…

Golf’s “Distance Problem" and the thought of rolling the ball back?

Annika:

“It is only a problem in men’s professional golf.”

Bifurcation of the rules?

Annika:

“I’m not opposed to the bifurcation of the rules.”

The future of men's professional golf?

Annika:

“Seeing how things play out with the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour, and LIV will be interesting.”

Tiger and Rory's TGL?

Annika:

“I think this will be amazing, and I look forward to seeing the innovative product.”

What are your thoughts on Tiger's playing future?

Annika:

“The game is a better place with Tiger in it. I love seeing him compete but hate seeing him in pain. I hope he can play as much as possible without hurting too much.”

Annika By The Numbers:

College: University of Arizona

Turned professional: 1992

Number of Wins by Tour (97 total)

LPGA Tour: 72 (3rd all-time)

Ladies European Tour: 17 (5th all-time)

LPGA of Japan Tour: 7

ALPG Tour: 4

Other: 6 (regular) 1 (senior)

Best Results in LPGA Major Championships (Wins: 10)

Chevron Championship: Won: 2001, 2002, 2005

Women's PGA Championship: Won: 2003, 2004, 2005

U.S. Women's Open: Won: 1995, 1996, 2006

Women's British Open: Won: 2003

Achievements and Awards

World Golf Hall of Fame: 2003

LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year: 1994

LPGA Tour Player of the Year: 1995, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005

LPGA Vare Trophy: 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2005

LPGA Tour Money Winner: 1995, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005

Ladies European Tour Rookie of the Year: 1993

Ladies European Tour Order of Merit: 1995

Ladies European Tour Player of the Year: 1995, 2002