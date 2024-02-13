The Genesis Invitational 2024 odds and best bets explored ft. Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler

The Genesis Invitational is back this week. The third signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule is set to tee off on Thursday, February 15 at the Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles. The four-day event will see a 71-player field compete for the $20,000,000 prize purse.

The Genesis Invitational will mark Tiger Woods’ season debut. The 15x Major winner will join the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland at the event. Notably, the elevated event field will feature 41 of the top 50 in the world and 28 of the top 30 players from the 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings.

Despite the stacked field, the top-ranked golfers top this weekend's odds list. World No.1 Scheffler is the outright favorite to win The Genesis Invitational 2024. The 27-year-old, who failed to complete a three-peat last week at the WM Phoenix Open, comes into the Los Angeles event with 7-1, according to SportsLine.

The Genesis Invitational odds

Scheffler is the favorite on The Genesis Invitational odds list. He is closely followed by fellow PGA Tour star and World No.2 Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman comes into the event with 17-2 odds. 2023 FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland sits third on the odds list with 12-1 odds.

Notably, Max Homa comes into the event with 14-1 odds. He shares the fourth position on the odds list with Xander Schauffele. Despite the low odds on SportsLine, Homa has topped the PGA Tour’s power rankings for The Genesis Invitational. The golfer will be one to watch at Riviera. A big surprise pick could be Will Zalatoris. The golfer comes in with favorable 35-1 odds.

Collin Morikawa (18-1), Patrick Cantlay (20-1), Ludvig Aberg (20-1), Justin Thomas (22-1), Sam Burns (22-1), Tony Finau (28-1), Tommy Fleetwood (30-1) and Jordan Spieth (31-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend. It is pertinent to note Tiger Woods is a massive longshot for the event. The ace golfer comes in with 150-1 odds.

Listed below is the complete odds list for The Genesis Invitational 2024 at Riviera (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +700

Rory McIlroy +850

Viktor Hovland +1200

Xander Schauffele +1400

Max Homa +1400

Collin Morikawa +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Sam Burns +2200

Tony Finau +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Jordan Spieth +3100

Will Zalatoris +3500

Sahith Theegala +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Adam Scott +3500

Wyndham Clark +4000

Tom Kim +4000

Jason Day +4500

Sungjae Im +5000

Si Woo Kim +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

J.T. Poston +5500

Keegan Bradley +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Eric Cole +6000

Byeong Hun An +6500

Chris Kirk +7000

Cam Davis +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Emiliano Grillo +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Adam Hadwin +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Harris English +9000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Tom Hoge +11000

Taylor Montgomery +11000

Nick Taylor +11000

Lucas List +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Tiger Woods +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Taylor Moore +18000

Matt Kuchar +18000

Kevin Yu +18000

Ben Griffin +18000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Nick Hardy +25000

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Lee Hodges +25000

More details on the PGA Tour event, including prizes and tee times, will be updated soon.