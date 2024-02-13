The Genesis Invitational 2024 odds and best bets explored ft. Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler

The Genesis Invitational is back this week. The third signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule is set to tee off on Thursday, February 15 at the Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles. The four-day event will see a 71-player field compete for the $20,000,000 prize purse.
The Genesis Invitational will mark Tiger Woods’ season debut. The 15x Major winner will join the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland at the event. Notably, the elevated event field will feature 41 of the top 50 in the world and 28 of the top 30 players from the 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings.
Despite the stacked field, the top-ranked golfers top this weekend's odds list. World No.1 Scheffler is the outright favorite to win The Genesis Invitational 2024. The 27-year-old, who failed to complete a three-peat last week at the WM Phoenix Open, comes into the Los Angeles event with 7-1, according to SportsLine.
The Genesis Invitational odds
Scheffler is the favorite on The Genesis Invitational odds list. He is closely followed by fellow PGA Tour star and World No.2 Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman comes into the event with 17-2 odds. 2023 FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland sits third on the odds list with 12-1 odds.
Notably, Max Homa comes into the event with 14-1 odds. He shares the fourth position on the odds list with Xander Schauffele. Despite the low odds on SportsLine, Homa has topped the PGA Tour’s power rankings for The Genesis Invitational. The golfer will be one to watch at Riviera. A big surprise pick could be Will Zalatoris. The golfer comes in with favorable 35-1 odds.
Collin Morikawa (18-1), Patrick Cantlay (20-1), Ludvig Aberg (20-1), Justin Thomas (22-1), Sam Burns (22-1), Tony Finau (28-1), Tommy Fleetwood (30-1) and Jordan Spieth (31-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend. It is pertinent to note Tiger Woods is a massive longshot for the event. The ace golfer comes in with 150-1 odds.
Listed below is the complete odds list for The Genesis Invitational 2024 at Riviera (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +700
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Viktor Hovland +1200
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Max Homa +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Sam Burns +2200
- Tony Finau +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3100
- Will Zalatoris +3500
- Sahith Theegala +3500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- Cameron Young +3500
- Adam Scott +3500
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Tom Kim +4000
- Jason Day +4500
- Sungjae Im +5000
- Si Woo Kim +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
- J.T. Poston +5500
- Keegan Bradley +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama +6000
- Eric Cole +6000
- Byeong Hun An +6500
- Chris Kirk +7000
- Cam Davis +7000
- Denny McCarthy +7500
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Kurt Kitayama +8000
- Emiliano Grillo +8000
- Corey Conners +8000
- Beau Hossler +8000
- Adam Hadwin +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +9000
- Harris English +9000
- Rickie Fowler +10000
- Brian Harman +10000
- Andrew Putnam +10000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Tom Hoge +11000
- Taylor Montgomery +11000
- Nick Taylor +11000
- Lucas List +11000
- Brendon Todd +11000
- Adam Svensson +11000
- Tiger Woods +15000
- Lucas Glover +15000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
- Charley Hoffman +15000
- Taylor Moore +18000
- Matt Kuchar +18000
- Kevin Yu +18000
- Ben Griffin +18000
- Nick Dunlap +20000
- Nick Hardy +25000
- Mackenzie Hughes +25000
- Lee Hodges +25000
More details on the PGA Tour event, including prizes and tee times, will be updated soon.