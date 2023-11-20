“The GoldenBoy Replaces BoyWonder”: Golf fans react as Jordan Spieth replaces Rory McIlroy on PGA Tour Policy Board

Rory McIlroy recently handed in his resignation from the PGA Tour Policy Board, and Jordan Spieth is set to be the newly elected candidate to fill his seat. He will join Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Peter Malnati, and Charley Hoffman as a PGA Tour Policy Board member.

Jordan Spieth has previous experience when it comes to holding different management positions in golf. He has been a part of the board in the past, on the Player Advisory Council and as a Player Director. He will hold the position till the end of 2024.

Needless to say, the golf community was waiting for Rory McIlroy's replacement to be announced. While several welcomed Spieth's decision to join the board, others questioned where he would find the time.

Here are some of the reactions from golf fans online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This news from Jordan Spieth comes amidst the surprise resignation of Rory McIlroy from the Policy Board.

Jordan Spieth to replace Rory McIlroy after shock resignation amidst PGA-PIF talks

Rory McIlroy was the face of the PGA Tour during a time when LIV Golf made the future of pro golf quite uncertain. However, the situation eventually did take a toll on him, affecting his play and personal life. Explaining his decision to resign, McIlroy said via Golf Digest:

"It just got to the point where I couldn’t fit it all in. I’m thinking as we go into the next year, as I try to get ramped up for Augusta and all those tournaments, I just can’t see me putting the time and the energy into it. If I feel like I’m not prepared going into those meetings then it is better off if someone else takes my place, who is able to put the time and energy into it."

Rory McIlroy is still in search of his first Major in about a decade. Being a part of the PGA Tour Policy Board is quite an extensive commitment that requires a golfer to spend their time attending meetings. McIlroy could not see himself devoting time to the position.

“There’s only so many hours in the day and so many days in the week and I’ve got a lot going on in my life right now. Between trying to be a world-class golfer and a good husband and a good father. I’ve got a growing investment that’s taking up more of my time."

Now, with Jordan Spieth taking over, he will be put right into the thick of things with the PGA Tour x PIF framework agreement due in less than two months.