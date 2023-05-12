“The golf course design is more of a culprit” - Scottie Scheffler shares his take on the ongoing golf ball rollback debate

Scottie Scheffler is currently teeing up at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. The golfer, who prefers to stay out of controversies, hadn’t given his take on the ongoing golf ball rollback debate. However, he has finally opened up on the same and accused the golf course designs of being ‘more of a culprit.’

According to Scheffler, the golf course design is likely to have a bigger impact on the game than technology. Amid the raging debate over the R&A and USGA’s attempt to limit how far the huge driving distances, the PGA Tour star said that he’s ‘not too opinionated’ on the issue. However, he did admit that the designs of golf courses have contributed to the distance hitting more than the golf ball.

Speaking about the golf ball rollback ahead of the AT&T Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

“Oh, rolled back the ball? I'm not too opinionated on it at the moment. I think I'm more interested in like kind of the golf course design side of things. I think a lot of the golf courses that they've changed over time is to help with the length, but then they take out a lot of trees and the areas get bigger to hit in, and all you've got to do now is just send it.”

The 2022 Masters champion further stated that the course designs that include usual natural obstacles like trees alter the hitting distances.

Scheffler said:

"So, the golf course design is more of a culprit to guys trying to hit it really far. Look at Hilton Head, look at Colonial. Those golf courses have stood the test of time, and they've got stuff in the way. It's more of a placement golf course.”

He added:

“Look at The Players; guys can't overpower that one. It's more of a golf course design thing than it is a golf ball deal.”

It is pertinent to note that the World No.2 golfer’s different perspective comes amid golfers’ mixed reviews on the proposed golf ball rollback rule. While most players around the world slammed the decision, some PGA Tour stars including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy backed it. It’ll be interesting to see how other pros and experts perceive Scheffler’s take on courses outweighing technology in the hitting distances.

Tiger Woods backs USGA’s proposed golf ball rollback

Earlier last month, Tiger Woods came out to back the USGA and R&A's proposed golf ball rollback. The 15-time major champion backed the idea of dialling down hitting distances in the professional game and said that it "should have happened a long time ago." Woods’ comment hinted at his wish to see more of ‘classic golf’ where the players’ hitting skills had more role in the game.

Tiger Woods said in April, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

"I think this should have happened a long time ago.”

He even added that golf legend Jack Nicklaus wanted to cut down the driving distances. Woods added:

“The guys are going to become more athletic. Everyone is going to get bigger, stronger, faster as the generations go on. Even if you roll the ball back and get a spinnier golf ball, guys will find you may go to a 4-degree driver and you may find a different shaft and you may have that one match up. That's what Jack was saying, the 384 was going too far.”

The proposed golf ball rollback comes into effect in 2026 if adopted.

