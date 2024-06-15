“The greatest shot in televised golf history” – Fans react to Francesco Molinari’s ‘insane’ hole-in-one to make the cut at US Open 2024

Fans on social media praised Francesco Molinari for his incredible hole-in-one during the second round of the 2024 US Open. It was a dramatic outing for the Italian golfer at the Major as he was playing at seven over par when he arrived at the final hole of the second round.

The projected cut for the tournament was +5, and he was two strokes behind it. Only an eagle could help him make the cut, and surprisingly, Francesco Molinari did just that. He shot an impressive hole-in-one and settled for +5, making the cut at the borderline.

The US Open shared a video of the golfer hitting the shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"ACE ON THE LAST TO GET INSIDE THE PROJECTED CUT! 💥@F_Molinari with the ultimate do or die moment!"

Fans in the comments section of the post called it a historic shot and praised the golfer for his outstanding performance.

"This is the greatest shot in televised golf history in my opinion, attempting to make a hole in one on your last hole and making it," commented a fan.

"Could this go down as the greatest 1 of all time? To make the cut on the last hole 🤯 Certainly one of the coolest things I remember watching in golf," jotted another fan.

Another fan appreciated the way Molinari celebrated his shot and made the cut at the Major.

"Shoulders sagging after that. Understandable. He knows he has to go two more rounds with the monster!" wrote a fan.

Yet another fan called it "insane."

"That’s insane. My guy @F_Molinari," commented the fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Fans reactions ((Image via X/@usopengolf)

"I don't know what to say" - Speechless Francesco Molinari celebrates stunning hole-in-one at US Open

Molinari couldn't believe he shot an incredible eagle and leaped eight positions on the leaderboard to settle for a tie at the 57th position. He did not have a good start in the second round, making five bogeys before reaching the final hole.

In fact, Molinari shot a bogey on the hole before the final one. But luckily, he hit the right shot, and the ball went straight into the hole. Following the round, Francesco Molinari opened up about his game and said (via PGA Tour):

"You're trying to hit a good shot. You have a thought, knowing it's the last chance you have. I just bogeyed eight. I was hoping I was able to par eight and then having to make two at nine, with that flag, if you hit a good shot, you can get it within birdie range, but when I dropped a shot at eight ... standing on the ninth tee, it was just, 'Put a good swing on it and see what happens.' But the chances are incredibly small, so I don't know what to say."

The Italian golfer shot 73 in the first round and 72 in the second, settling for +5 and a T57 position. Meanwhile, Ludvig Aberg took the lead in the tournament.

The finale will take place on Sunday, June 16, at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course.

