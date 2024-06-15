Ludvig Aberg was the solo leader after Round 2 of the 2024 US Open Championship at Pinehurst Golf Course No. 2. The Swedish golfer carded -1 on a challenging day to lead the event by one stroke. He carried forward the momentum gained in the first round.

This impeccable performance from the 24-year-old earned him praise from one of the leading PGA Tour golfers, Tony Finau.

"It's the first time I've ever played with him. The guy is like a machine from what I saw," Tony Finau said after his second round. "I obviously am focused on what I'm doing and playing my game, but he hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens."

Meanwhile, Finau witnessed Aberg's performance live, as both golfers were in the same group for the first two rounds.

Finau also produced an impressive performance by carding 69 on Friday and is two strokes behind the leader, Ludvig Aberg.

Finau is at -3, while Aberg leads the event at -5 going into the weekend, which will not include prominent names like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and a few others.

Recap of Ludvig Aberg's performance at the 2024 US Open so far

Ludvig Aberg has showcased his incredible talent this season as he has missed just one cut in 12 events with two runner-ups and six top-10 finishes. He finished runner-up in the 2024 Masters at Augusta National but unfortunately missed the cut in the PGA Championship.

However, the 24-year-old Swedish golfer has looked determined at the 2024 US Open, as he has navigated through the Pinehurst with ease so far.

On a course where most golfers struggled to keep the ball green, Aberg did it without breaking much sweat. He has the highest greens in regulation so far, with 30 in two rounds.

After round one, Aberg was second on the leaderboard at -4, as Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantly were co-leaders. On day two, many golfers struggled due to the daunting greens and the scorching heat. Temperatures reached around 100 degeree Farenheit with a slight wind to perplex the golfers.

In this dual battle, many golfers struggled to get their A game. However, Aberg seemed to have found a way as he carded three birdies and two bogeys to score 69 and finish with -1 on day 2 and -5 for the event.

Going into the weekend, he will face a challenging battle as Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, and Thomas Detry are just a stroke behind. Additionally, Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy, and Matthieu Pavon are two strokes behind at -3.

