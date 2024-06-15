“The guy is like a machine” – PGA Tour pro lauds Ludvig Aberg after teeing up with the 24-year-old US Open leader

Ludvig Aberg is on the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes at the US Open 2024. The 124th edition of the tournament is being played at Pinehurst No.2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Ludvig Aberg was partnered with Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson for the first two rounds. After the end of the second round, PGA Tour pro, Tony Finau, praised Aberg for his performance. Finau said (via New York Post):

"It's the first time I've ever played with him. The guy is like a machine, from what I saw. I obviously am focused on what I’m doing and playing my game, but he hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens. He sure makes it look pretty easy."

US Open is considered to be the toughest golf tournament. After the end of the second day, Finau stood at T5 after rounds of 68 and 68. He added,

"When they say it's the toughest test of golf, I think that's what you can expect. You know it’s going to be grueling every day. It doesn't matter what hole it is, it's going to be tough out here. So far, I've been up for the challenge."

Ludvig Aberg carded rounds of 66 and 69 in the first two rounds. He scored six birdies and two bogeys in the first round. In the second round, Aberg scored two birdies on the second and fifth holes and a bogey on the eighth hole on the front nine. On the back nine, he scored a birdie on the 12th hole and a bogey on the 16th hole.

Talked about playing alongside PGA Tour pros, Aberg said,

"Sometimes, I have to stop for a little bit and think about how fortunate I am to be able to do this at this level. To be able to play these tournaments, to be able to play with the guys that I’ve watched on TV for such a long time is definitely a pinch-me moment."

Aberg will tee off at 3:35 p.m. ET with Bryson DeChambeau in the third round. The winner of the US Open 2024 will take home $4.3 million of the total $20 million doled out to the field.

A look at Ludvig Aberg's performance in 2024

Ludvig Aberg has had a great 2024 season so far. Aberg has had six top-10 finishes and nine top-25 finishes this year. He started with a T47 and T30 finish at the Sentry and Sony Open, respectively. He then registered nine consecutive top-25 finishes until he missed the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla.

Aberg hasn't been able to win a tournament yet but finished as runner-up twice this year. He finished second at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Masters Tournament. He comes at the US Open 2024 after a T5 finish at the Memorial Tournament.

Let's take a look at Ludvig Aberg's performance in the 2024 season:

The Sentry: T47 (69-70-77-63, 279, -13)

Sony Open in Hawaii: T30 (70-65-70-66, 271, -9)

Farmers Insurance Open: T9 (68-72-69-70, 279, -9)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 2 (68-65-67, 200, -16)

The Genesis Invitational: T19 (68-72-70-68, 278, -6)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T25 (73-74-69-72, 288, E)

THE PLAYERS Championship: 8 (67-73-67-67, 274, -14)

Valero Texas Open: T14 (72-71-67-73, 283, -5)

Masters Tournament: 2 (73-69-70-69, 281, -7)

RBC Heritage: T10 (66-66-68-72, 272, -12)

PGA Championship: Missed Cut (72-70, 142, E)

the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T5 (68-72-72-74, 286, -2)

U.S. Open: 1 (66-69, 135, -5)

