“The guy paid for the trophy” - Former President G.W. Bush jokes about the Walker Cup being named after his great grandfather

Former President George W. Bush opened up about the Walker Cup trophy, which was named after his great-grandfather. The team amateur championship concluded last week, and this year, the US team has defended its title. They have continued their winning streak in the last five editions.

Bush opened up about the tournament in an interview with NBC Sports and humorously talked about the trophy of the event. He said:

"The guy paid for the trophy, so they named the whole deal for him."

Notably, the prestigious tournament was named after the former USGA president George Herbert Walker. The biennial tournament's 2025 edition was held at Cypress Point Club, and the US team registered an easy 17-9 win over Great Britain & Ireland.

The last time Great Britain & Ireland won the Walker Cup was in 2011 when they registered a 14-12 win at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. US Walker Team captain Nathan Smith opened up about his team's phenomenal performance and said, via Champions.USGA.com:

"I'm just blown away. They showed up all weekend, in both singles matches in the afternoon, and I don't know if I've ever seen a Walker Cup team bring it like they did this afternoon in singles.”

The tournament was held ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup, which is scheduled to take place in New York. The biennial tournament will feature Team USA along with Team Europe.

Ryder Cup skipper Keegan Bradley congratulates US team for winning Walker Cup

Captain Nathan Smith of Team United States claps during day two of the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club (Image Source: Getty)

American golfer Keegan Bradley congratulated the US team for winning the Walker Cup on social media. He shared a post on X on Sunday with a two-word message and two US flag emojis. He wrote:

"Let’s goooo!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @WalkerCup"

As the US team wins the Walker Cup, Keegan Bradley now has his eyes on ensuring the US team wins the Ryder Cup, which is scheduled for later this month. This year, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, J.J. Spaun, and Bryson DeChambeau have qualified for the event, while Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Ben Griffin were selected by captain Bradley.

The US has been dominant in the Walker Cup; however, in the last two editions, Team Europe has dominated the Ryder Cup. Last time, the Ryder Cup was held in Italy, where Team Europe registered an easy 16½-11½ win.

However, the US Team has held an impressive record playing on home soil at the Ryder Cup. They have not lost on home soil in 2016 and 2021, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold in 2025.

