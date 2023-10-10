The Las Vegas Sphere mocks golfers at one of America’s priciest golf courses

The Las Vegas Sphere is a massive installment that overlooks the skyline of the city of Las Vegas. The structure has been a tourist attraction since it was installed on the Las Vegas skyline. The $2.3 billion art installation has become an icon in the city however, it hasn't been kind to the golfers around the area.

The city is currently hosting the 2023 Shriners Children's Open and the view is not satisfactory for many golfers. The sphere also blocks the view of the lush desert around the area. Additionally, the installation is literally taunting the golfers for a bad tee shot.

Joseph Demare, a golf influencer, was recently teeing up a shot at the Wynn Las Vegas golf course. Although his shot was not decent, the reaction by the Las Vegas Sphere was even more interesting. The golf influencer took to Instagram to share his plight and has gained over 22k likes at the time of writing. Demare also tagged the Las Vegas Sphere via his caption on Instagram.

"You know you suck when even the @spherevegas is trolling you after your tee shot."

Previously, the golf course overlooked the massive desert that Las Vegas is usually known for. However, it has now been taken over by the Las Vegas Sphere which is turning out to be a kind of trolling for many.

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open will be hosted away from the Las Vegas Sphere

The city of Las Vegas is hosting a PGA Tour event, namely the Shriners Children's Open. Interestingly, it will be hosted at the TPC Summerlin instead of the Wynn Las Vegas which overlooks the controversial Las Vegas Sphere.

The Shriners Children's Open will feature numerous prominent golfers and will also include an LPGA Tour golfer named Lexi Thompson. This is the 7th time a woman has been exempted to perform in the PGA Tour event and the American golfer was evidently surprised.

However, she will face stern competition from talented golfers like Ludvig Aberg, who just showcased his skill at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Additionally, defending champion Tom Kim is also hoping to make a comeback