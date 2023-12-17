Louis Oosthuizen has been in incredible form recently and completed back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour. The South African golfer recently secured a 2-shot victory at the 2023 Mauritius Open. Although he started the final round with early jitters, the 41-year-old was able to maintain his lead and ended the round with a score of 69.

Oosthuizen said victory at the Heritage Golf Club was special and wants to repeat the feat in the future. Additionally, he also helped design the course, and playing there felt like a 'home-play'.

"Coming here it felt like a bit of a home play because I was co-designer on the course, but the last two weeks have been really special and I hope I can repeat it in the future."

Oosthuizen added via Reuters following his victory at the 2023 Mauritius Open:

"I started hitting it really good and I know I'm putting well and then I just carried on with that momentum."

Louis Oosthuizen has had an exceptional run this month and even secured a win at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship last week. He is also one among the LIV Golf players to have won five of the first six events on the DP World Tour.

Louis Oosthuizen believes playing on the La Reserve Golf Course is a dream come true

The 2023 Mauritius Open was held at the La Reserve Golf Course in Mauritius. The course was intricately designed by Louis Oosthuizen, and the South African champion thrived in the environment.

Following his incredible win, Oosthuizen confessed that playing on the course he helped design was a dream come true, and winning it was even better. The 41-year-old was out of form before his victory at Leopard Creek and didn't even make the top 10 in his last three championships.

"It's sort of a dream come true, being able to play a tournament on a golf course you helped design and end up winning it.

Louis Oosthuizen added via BBC:

"Golf is the strangest thing. The last five weeks I've not done a lot with golf, I've played a few rounds and when I got to Leopard Creek I was working on a small little thing."

Louis Oosthuizen will hope to continue his winning streak as he features in multiple DP World Tour championships before the LIV Golf 2024 season arrives in April.