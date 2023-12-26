"The league is setting nicely" - Sergio Garcia says people's perception of LIV Golf is 'very positive'

Sergio Garcia feels that the LIV Golf League is gradually growing in popularity and has gained more acceptance among golf fans over the past two seasons.

Last month, Garcia was the first guest on LIV Golf's Fairway to Heaven podcast. The weekly podcast is hosted by Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng. When asked about the future of the Saudi-backed circuit, Garcia seemed quite optimistic.

He said:

"I believe that we are seeing LIV, and the league is setting nicely. The way people look at us is totally different than it was a year ago. So that's obviously very, very positive. I think that people are excited about it. I think it's important for all of us to make sure that we keep that excitement going when it comes to fans and sponsors and stuff."

"Because we don't want to lose that, and obviously, the team aspect of it comes into play and the excitement that brings to golf. It's obviously something that we have to take care of. So I think it's going to keep growing. Obviously, everyone that is involved and invested in LIV and the league, they're standing behind it, and they're very excited about it. So that's always very positive to me," he added.

The former Masters Champion used to own a soccer team in Spain, but later he decided to put that aside as he started spending more time in the USA. In the podcast, Garcia reflected on how that experience helped him manage the Fireballs GC.

He said:

"It definitely helps knowing a little bit about what's going on, even though the team was much smaller than what we have here or any of the Spanish league teams."

"It definitely helps to see everything that goes on—how to manage the players, how to manage the sponsorships, and things like that. Events that you can make to make sure that you try to, like I said earlier, grow your fan base as much as possible. So um, it definitely helps for sure," he added.

How has Sergio Garcia fared in 2023?

Sergio Garcia didn't have a great season in LIV Golf, as he failed to win any titles. His best performance came at LIV Golf Singapore, where he lost to Talor Gooch on the extra hole.

After losing the legal battle against the DP World Tour, the Spaniard resigned from the membership, which ended his hopes of getting picked at this year's Ryder Cup.

Garcia competed in two Majors but missed the cut at the Masters Tournament. He finished T27 at the US Open.

Here's a look at Sergio Garcia's results in 2023:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba: T23

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson: T6

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando: 45

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide: T11

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore: 2-y

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa: T23

LIV Golf Invitational DC: T31

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía: T10

LIV Golf Invitational London: T21

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier: T12

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: T30

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago: T14

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah: T3

LIV Golf Invitational Miami: Stroke Play: T30.