“The leg kicks, there was no movement” - Jon Rahm reveals what went wrong about throwing the first pitch at the World Series in Masters’ green jacket

Jon Rahm surprised many when he threw the first pitch for Game 4 of the MLB World Series wearing his Masters’ green jacket. The golfer, who won the Masters earlier this year, hit the baseball field in the coveted jacket and slacks. But the golfer recently said it was not an ideal experience.

It is important to note that Rahm’s green jacket has only made two public appearances – one being the World Series and the second on Golf’s Subpar podcast.

Recalling his MLB debut while speaking to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on Golf’s Subpar podcast’s latest episode (recorded before his move to LIV Golf), Rahm said that he did practice before going to the event. But he forgot to do the practice in full uniform. The golfer said that he didn’t practice on slacks and it acted up at the event.

Opening up about the experience of throwing the first pitch in the green jacket, Jon Rahm said on the Golf’s Subpar podcast:

“I did practice though. I did practice in the jacket. I didn't practice on slacks though, that was the mistake. The leg kicks, there was no movement. So, in all my practice I never missed a pitch ever. And when that knee came up and barely moved, I'm like well I guess we're going from here and that was straight to right no mobility. So actually, there was a couple good ones at home that I felt good about, like actually respectable."

Jon Rahm at the World Series - Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks (Image via Getty)

Jon Rahm on taking advice to throw the first pitch at World Series

Interestingly, the two-time major winner also revealed that he was nervous before the pitch. Rahm said that he called several friends and family to help him learn the throw.

Jon Rahm added:

“It was very few times have been that nervous in my life. The problem is, I should have blocked a few numbers. These friends are just haters (he said with a laugh). I told my brother-in-law and when he found out he was like, man you got to throw a strike. I'm like throw a strike? who do you think I am? like if I had a four in hand, I'm confident. I can do it, but he was like I'm not right in there, like yeah you can't lob it, you can't bounce it. I'm like thanks.

So, I started asking baseball players, on what to do and everybody was pretty much on the same level. They're like don't go on the mountain which I wasn't allowed to do. It's great but then everybody was like don't lob it, don't bounce it. I'm like okay well, that leaves me one option.”

Jon Rahm went on to reveal that some of his friends even suggested letting his wife, Kelley Cahill, throw the pitch. He reiterated that his wife threw javelin in college and she has a ‘heck of an arm.’

Notably, Rahm, who claimed was touching 70 miles per hour on the radar gun in his backyard, had a decent first pitch at the event.