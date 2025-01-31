  • home icon
"The luck of the Irish" - Fans react to Shane Lowry downing an ace on the same day as Rory McIlroy at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jan 31, 2025 07:28 GMT
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy make an ace at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 (image via GETTY, x@_WeeManDaz_, x@PGAProfitPicks)
On Thursday, January 30, Shane Lowry recorded the third ace of his career during the opening round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The hole-in-one came on the iconic seventh hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Lowry carded five birdies, one bogey, and an eagle in the opening round at Pebble Beach. The eagle came on the par-3, 113-yard seventh hole, his 16th hole of the round.

Lowry's tee shot landed just 25 feet behind the hole before bouncing forward and rolling in. Following this, his group erupted in celebration as he hugged Aaron Rai, Pro-Am partner Jamie Sahara, and the caddies present.

Fans online praised Shane Lowry for his impressive ace on the iconic hole. Here's a look at some reactions:

"The luck of the Irish, " one fan wrote.
"Camera man didn't bottle this one 😂," another fan posted.
"The big question is will Shane and Rory by a round each tonight, or will they split the tab 🍻," this fan commented.
"The Guinness will be flowing tonight 🍀," this fan remarked.
"As if 17th at the players wasn’t enough!," another fan wrote.
"Rory and Shane both??? The entire tourney is gonna be hungover tomorrow," this fan opined.

When will Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy tee off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2?

Shane Lowry is paired with Aaron Rai for the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The duo will tee off from the first tee at Spyglass Hill on Friday, January 31, at 12:05 p.m. ET. Rory McIlroy is paired with Ludbig Aberg and will tee off at 12:53 pm ET on Friday.

Lowry and McIlroy are two strokes behind Russell Henley, who fired an 8-under 64, recording nine birdies and a bogey. He picked up birdies on the final two holes to take the first-round lead.

The second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will begin at 11:35 a.m. ET, with Keith Mitchell and Denny McCarthy teeing off from the first tee at Pebble Beach. Simultaneously, J.J. Spaun and Doug Ghim will start from the tenth hole.

At Spyglass Hill, Kevin Yu and Jhonattan Vegas will be the first pair to tee off from the first hole, while Lee Hodges and Nick Taylor will begin from the tenth tee at the same time. The leader, Henley, is paired with Max Greyserman and will tee off at 11:48 a.m. ET.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
