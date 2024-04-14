The Masters 2024 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $20,000,000 purse?

The Masters 2024 is now in the books and, at least in terms of the winner, a majority of predictions came true. Scottie Scheffler took home the green jacket along with the lions share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament with a score of 11 under and received a $3.6 million paycheck. Everyone in the top 5 earned more than $1 million, and 37 players received more than $100,000.

Expand Tweet

The Masters 2024 prize money payout

Below are the amounts each player received at the Masters 2024:

1 Scottie Scheffler -11 $3,600,000

2 Ludvig Aberg -7 $2,160,000

T4 Collin Morikawa -4 $1,040,000

T4 Max Homa -4 $1,040,000

T4 Tommy Fleetwood -4 $1,040,000

T6 Cameron Smith -2 $695,000

T6 Bryson DeChambeau -2 $695,000

8 Xander Schauffele -1 $620,000

T9 Will Zalatoris E $540,000

T9 Tyrrell Hatton E $540,000

T9 Cameron Young E $540,000

T12 Adam Schenk +1 $405,000

T12 Patrick Reed +1 $405,000

T12 Matthieu Pavon +1 $405,000

T12 Cam Davis +1 $405,000

T16 Chris Kirk +2 $310,000

T16 Sepp Straka +2 $310,000

T16 Byeong Hun An +2 $310,000

T16 Nicolai Højgaard +2 $310,000

T20 Taylor Moore +3 $250,000

T20 Lucas Glover +3 $250,000

T22 Adam Scott +4 $175,500

T22 Keegan Bradley +4 $175,500

T22 Rory McIlroy +4 $175,500

T22 Joaquin Niemann +4 $175,500

T22 Min Woo Lee +4 $175,500

T22 Patrick Cantlay +4 $175,500

T22 Harris English +4 $175,500

T22 Matt Fitzpatrick +4 $175,500

T30 Rickie Fowler +5 $124,200

T30 Tom Kim +5 $124,200

T30 Si Woo Kim +5 $124,200

T30 J.T. Poston +5 $124,200

T30 Jason Day +5 $124,200

T35 Camilo Villegas +6 $103,000

T35 Akshay Bhatia +6 $103,000

T35 Kurt Kitayama +6 $103,000

T38 Hideki Matsuyama +7 $86,000

T38 Russell Henley +7 $86,000

T38 Luke List +7 $86,000

T38 Corey Conners +7 $86,000

T38 Ryan Fox +7 $86,000

T43 Phil Mickelson +8 $72,000

T43 Shane Lowry +8 $72,000

T45 José María Olazábal +9 $57,200

T45 Jon Rahm +9 $57,200

T45 Sahith Theegala +9 $57,200

T45 Denny McCarthy +9 $57,200

T45 Brooks Koepka +9 $57,200

T45 Danny Willett +9 $57,200

Players ranked below 50th place, but who made the cut, will receive a prize to be determined, but starting at $49,200. These players are:

51 Grayson Murray +10

52 Eric Cole +11

T53 Adam Hadwin +12

T53 Neal Shipley 12

T55 Jake Knapp +13

T55 Tony Finau +13

T55 Erik Van Rooyen +13

T58 Thorbjorn Olesen +14

T58 Vijay Singh +14

60 Tiger Woods +16

The above listing includes only those players who made the cut. However, players who did not qualify to play the weekend will receive a $10,000 bonus each.

The Masters Tournament purse reached $20 million in 2024, $2 million more than in 2023 and $5 million more than in 2022.

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters for the second time in his career. Ludvig Aberg finished second in his overall debut in majors, while Max Homa had a career-best finish in majors.