The Masters 2024 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $20,000,000 purse?

The Masters 2024 is now in the books and, at least in terms of the winner, a majority of predictions came true. Scottie Scheffler took home the green jacket along with the lions share of the $20,000,000 purse.
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament with a score of 11 under and received a $3.6 million paycheck. Everyone in the top 5 earned more than $1 million, and 37 players received more than $100,000.
The Masters 2024 prize money payout
Below are the amounts each player received at the Masters 2024:
- 1 Scottie Scheffler -11 $3,600,000
- 2 Ludvig Aberg -7 $2,160,000
- T4 Collin Morikawa -4 $1,040,000
- T4 Max Homa -4 $1,040,000
- T4 Tommy Fleetwood -4 $1,040,000
- T6 Cameron Smith -2 $695,000
- T6 Bryson DeChambeau -2 $695,000
- 8 Xander Schauffele -1 $620,000
- T9 Will Zalatoris E $540,000
- T9 Tyrrell Hatton E $540,000
- T9 Cameron Young E $540,000
- T12 Adam Schenk +1 $405,000
- T12 Patrick Reed +1 $405,000
- T12 Matthieu Pavon +1 $405,000
- T12 Cam Davis +1 $405,000
- T16 Chris Kirk +2 $310,000
- T16 Sepp Straka +2 $310,000
- T16 Byeong Hun An +2 $310,000
- T16 Nicolai Højgaard +2 $310,000
- T20 Taylor Moore +3 $250,000
- T20 Lucas Glover +3 $250,000
- T22 Adam Scott +4 $175,500
- T22 Keegan Bradley +4 $175,500
- T22 Rory McIlroy +4 $175,500
- T22 Joaquin Niemann +4 $175,500
- T22 Min Woo Lee +4 $175,500
- T22 Patrick Cantlay +4 $175,500
- T22 Harris English +4 $175,500
- T22 Matt Fitzpatrick +4 $175,500
- T30 Rickie Fowler +5 $124,200
- T30 Tom Kim +5 $124,200
- T30 Si Woo Kim +5 $124,200
- T30 J.T. Poston +5 $124,200
- T30 Jason Day +5 $124,200
- T35 Camilo Villegas +6 $103,000
- T35 Akshay Bhatia +6 $103,000
- T35 Kurt Kitayama +6 $103,000
- T38 Hideki Matsuyama +7 $86,000
- T38 Russell Henley +7 $86,000
- T38 Luke List +7 $86,000
- T38 Corey Conners +7 $86,000
- T38 Ryan Fox +7 $86,000
- T43 Phil Mickelson +8 $72,000
- T43 Shane Lowry +8 $72,000
- T45 José María Olazábal +9 $57,200
- T45 Jon Rahm +9 $57,200
- T45 Sahith Theegala +9 $57,200
- T45 Denny McCarthy +9 $57,200
- T45 Brooks Koepka +9 $57,200
- T45 Danny Willett +9 $57,200
Players ranked below 50th place, but who made the cut, will receive a prize to be determined, but starting at $49,200. These players are:
- 51 Grayson Murray +10
- 52 Eric Cole +11
- T53 Adam Hadwin +12
- T53 Neal Shipley 12
- T55 Jake Knapp +13
- T55 Tony Finau +13
- T55 Erik Van Rooyen +13
- T58 Thorbjorn Olesen +14
- T58 Vijay Singh +14
- 60 Tiger Woods +16
The above listing includes only those players who made the cut. However, players who did not qualify to play the weekend will receive a $10,000 bonus each.
The Masters Tournament purse reached $20 million in 2024, $2 million more than in 2023 and $5 million more than in 2022.
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters for the second time in his career. Ludvig Aberg finished second in his overall debut in majors, while Max Homa had a career-best finish in majors.