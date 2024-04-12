The Masters 2024 Round 1 suspended: Provisional leaderboard explored

The first round of the Masters Tournament 2024 was suspended due to darkness, with 27 players still to finish. However, this Thursday left numerous memorable performances and several surprises on the leaderboard.

The round was suspended at 7:51 p.m. (Eastern Time) due to darkness. This day of the Masters will resume on Friday at 07:50 a.m., while the second round is scheduled to start at 08:00 a.m.

Expand Tweet

The Masters 2024 Round 1 provisional leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard of The Masters Tournament at the time of the suspension of the first round:

1 Bryson DeChambeau -7 (F)

2 Scottie Scheffler -6 (F)

3 Nicolai Højgaard -5 (15)

T4 Danny Willett -4 (F)

T4 Max Homa -4 (13)

T6 Ryan Fox -3 (F)

T6 Cam Davis -3 (F)

T6 Tyrrell Hatton -3 (14)

T9 Corey Conners -2 (F)

T9 Byeong Hun An -2 (F)

T9 Joaquin Niemann -2 (F)

T9 Will Zalatoris -2 (F)

T9 Patrick Reed -2 (14)

T9 Matthieu Pavon -2 (14)

T9 Ludvig Åberg -2 (11)

T9 Tommy Fleetwood -2 (10)

T17 Erik van Rooyen -1 (F)

T17 Taylor Moore -1 (F)

T17 Thorbjørn Olesen -1 (F)

T17 Lucas Glover -1 (F)

T17 Tony Finau -1 (F)

T17 Patrick Cantlay -1 (F)

T17 Matt Fitzpatrick -1 (F)

T17 Rory McIlroy -1 (F)

T17 Viktor Hovland -1 (F)

T17 Cameron Smith -1 (F)

T17 Neal Shipley(a) -1 (F)

T17 Akshay Bhatia -1 (16)

T17 Kurt Kitayama -1 (14)

T17 Cameron Young -1 (14)

T17 Tiger Woods -1 (13)

T32 Sergio Garcia E (F)

T32 Harris English E (F)

T32 Justin Thomas E (F)

T32 Xander Schauffele E (F)

T32 Eric Cole E (17)

T32 Shane Lowry E (16)

T32 Adam Schenk E (15)

T32 Jason Day E (13)

T32 Brian Harman E (12)

T32 Brooks Koepka E (11)

T32 Tom Kim E (11)

T43 Phil Mickelson +1 (F)

T43 Sepp Straka +1 (F)

T43 Russell Henley +1 (F)

T43 Jon Rahm +1 (F)

T43 Wyndham Clark +1 (F)

T43 Justin Rose +1 (17)

T43 Bubba Watson +1 (15)

T43 Adam Scott +1 (13)

T43 Sahith Theegala +1 (11)

T43 Dustin Johnson +1 (10)

T43 Collin Morikawa +1 (10)

T54 Jake Knapp +2 (F)

T54 Austin Eckroat +2 (F)

T54 Stephan Jaeger +2 (F)

T54 Charl Schwartzel +2 (F)

T54 Christo Lamprecht(a) +2 (F)

T54 Chris Kirk +2 (F)

T54 Min Woo Lee +2 (F)

T54 Lee Hodges +2 (F)

T54 Camilo Villegas +2 (F)

T54 Denny McCarthy +2 (F)

T54 Mike Weir +2 (F)

T54 Si Woo Kim +2 (F)

T54 Stewart Hagestad(a) +2 (F)

T54 J.T. Poston +2 (16)

T54 Jordan Spieth +2 (11)

T69 Luke List +3 (F)

T69 Vijay Singh +3 (F)

T69 Adam Hadwin +3 (F)

T69 Sungjae Im +3 (14)

T69 Keegan Bradley +3 (14)

T69 Sam Burns +3 (14)

T75 Santiago De la Fuente(a) +4 (F)

T75 Gary Woodland +4 (F)

T75 Zach Johnson +4 (F)

T75 Rickie Fowler +4 (F)

T75 Hideki Matsuyama +4 (F)

T75 Grayson Murray +4 (F)

T75 Emiliano Grillo +4 (F)

T82 José María Olazábal +5 (F)

T82 Nick Taylor +5 (F)

T82 Nick Dunlap +5 (F)

T85 Adrian Meronk +6 (F)

T85 Ryo Hisatsune +6 (F)

T87 Jasper Stubbs(a) +8 (F)

T87 Fred Couples +8 (F)

89 Peter Malnati +9 (17)

The Masters 2024 Round 1 highlights

Bryson DeChambeau posted the best score of his career at Augusta National (7-under 65) to lead the Masters 2024. Dechambeau made eight birdies and one bogey.

One stroke behind is Scottie Scheffler, who played a bogey-free round with six birdies for a 6-under 66, also one of the best of his career. Scheffler is one of the top favorites for the title at the Masters.

Nicolai Hojgaard is the surprise occupant of third place when the first round at the Masters was suspended. The young Dane was left playing the 15th hole with a score of 5 under.

Tiger Woods is tied for 17th with a score of 1 under and was left playing the 13th hole. Woods has two birdies and one bogey, all on the front nine.