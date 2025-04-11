The Masters 2025, Day 2 weather forecast: Will gusty winds disrupt play at Augusta?

The opening round of the Masters 2025 witnessed occasional heavy winds, but conditions were better than what they have been in the last few years. The second day is expected to be similar, but winds will continue to blow at higher speeds.

As per AccuWeather, the maximum temperature at Augusta National will reach 70°F on Friday. The conditions will be windy, and a thunderstorm is expected later in the day. Winds will blow at 16 mph, with gusts reaching up to 39 mph. Rain is forecast, but it is not expected to be heavy enough to impact the entire round.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Masters 2025, Day 2:

Morning

Wind: W at 13 mph

W at 13 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 30 mph

Up to 30 mph Humidity: 73%

73% Dew Point: 51°F

51°F Probability of Precipitation: 25%

25% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 81%

81% Visibility: 10 miles

Afternoon

Wind: WNW at 18 mph

WNW at 18 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 39 mph

Up to 39 mph Humidity: 47%

47% Dew Point: 46°F

46°F Probability of Precipitation: 43%

43% Precipitation: 0.02 in

0.02 in Rain: 0.02 in

0.02 in Cloud Cover: 70%

70% Visibility: 9 miles

Evening

Wind: NNW at 8 mph

NNW at 8 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 18 mph

Up to 18 mph Humidity: 64%

64% Dew Point: 46°F

46°F Probability of Precipitation: 40%

40% Precipitation: 0.01 in

0.01 in Rain: 0.01 in

0.01 in Cloud Cover: 11%

11% Visibility: 10 miles

Tee times for the Masters 2025, Round 2 explored

Justin Rose takes the lead at the Masters 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Masters 2025, Round 2 (all times ET):

7:40 am: Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

7:51 am: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

8:02 am: José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

8:13 am: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)

8:24 am: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:35 am: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)

8:52 am: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

9:03 am: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)

9:14 am: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

9:25 am: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:36 am: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

9:47 am: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

9:58 am: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

10:15 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

10:26 am: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

10:37 am: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

10:48 am: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

10:59 am: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

11:10 am: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

11:21 am: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

11:38 am: Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

11:49 am: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)

12:00 pm: Cameron Smith, J. T. Poston, Aaron Rai

12:11 pm: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

12:22 pm: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

12:33 pm: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

12:50 pm: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

1:01 pm: Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1:12 pm: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

1:23 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)

1:34 pm: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1:45 pm: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

