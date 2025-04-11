The Masters 2025, Day 2 weather forecast: Will gusty winds disrupt play at Augusta?

The opening round of the Masters 2025 witnessed occasional heavy winds, but conditions were better than what they have been in the last few years. The second day is expected to be similar, but winds will continue to blow at higher speeds.
As per AccuWeather, the maximum temperature at Augusta National will reach 70°F on Friday. The conditions will be windy, and a thunderstorm is expected later in the day. Winds will blow at 16 mph, with gusts reaching up to 39 mph. Rain is forecast, but it is not expected to be heavy enough to impact the entire round.
Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Masters 2025, Day 2:
Morning
- Wind: W at 13 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 30 mph
- Humidity: 73%
- Dew Point: 51°F
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 81%
- Visibility: 10 miles
Afternoon
- Wind: WNW at 18 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 39 mph
- Humidity: 47%
- Dew Point: 46°F
- Probability of Precipitation: 43%
- Precipitation: 0.02 in
- Rain: 0.02 in
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 9 miles
Evening
- Wind: NNW at 8 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 18 mph
- Humidity: 64%
- Dew Point: 46°F
- Probability of Precipitation: 40%
- Precipitation: 0.01 in
- Rain: 0.01 in
- Cloud Cover: 11%
- Visibility: 10 miles
Tee times for the Masters 2025, Round 2 explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Masters 2025, Round 2 (all times ET):
- 7:40 am: Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
- 7:51 am: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
- 8:02 am: José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
- 8:13 am: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)
- 8:24 am: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:35 am: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)
- 8:52 am: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
- 9:03 am: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)
- 9:14 am: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
- 9:25 am: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9:36 am: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
- 9:47 am: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 9:58 am: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:15 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
- 10:26 am: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:37 am: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
- 10:48 am: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
- 10:59 am: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard
- 11:10 am: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
- 11:21 am: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
- 11:38 am: Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson
- 11:49 am: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)
- 12:00 pm: Cameron Smith, J. T. Poston, Aaron Rai
- 12:11 pm: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:22 pm: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:33 pm: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
- 12:50 pm: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
- 1:01 pm: Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 1:12 pm: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
- 1:23 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- 1:34 pm: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1:45 pm: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry