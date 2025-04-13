The Masters 2025 Day 4 Weather Forecast: Will Sunday finale have clear skies or stormy surprise?

The Masters Tournament is the first Major of the PGA Tour schedule, and it will have sunny weather on Sunday, April 13. The temperature at Augusta National will be 71.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind speed will be NNW at 9 km/h. The cloud cover will be 1%, and the wind gusts will be 19 km/h. Here's an entire list of weather details for Sunday afternoon's round of the Masters Tournament:

Sunday Afternoon:

RealFeel: 71.6 degrees Fahrenheit

Max UV Index: 9 Very High

Wind: NNW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h

Cloud Cover: 1%

The Sunday night temperature will be 51.8 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind speed will be SSW at 7 km/h. The probability of precipitation will be 0%, and the cloud cover will be 3%. Here's a list of Sunday night weather at Augusta National: Sunday Nighttime:

RealFeel: 51.8 degrees Fahrenheit

Wind: SSW at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: 11 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 3%

Currently, the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy is leading the Masters Tournament after the third round at Augusta National with a score of 12 under. Bryson DeChambeau is in second place behind the Northern Irishman with 10 under. Corey Conners is in third place with 8 under, and Patrick Reed is tied with Ludvig Aberg for fourth place at 6 under.

What are the tee times and pairings for the fourth round of the Masters Tournament?

Brian Campbell will start at 9:40 am, and Hideki Matsuyama, along with Akshay Bhatia, will tee off at 9:50 am. Justin Thomas and Min Woo Lee are paired together to begin at 10 am. Brian Harman and J.J. Spaun will tee off at 10:10 am. Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will start at 2:30 in the last group. Here's a list of all the tee times and pairings for the golfers playing on the first tee at the Masters Tournament (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

9:40 a.m.: Brian Campbell

9:50 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia

10:00 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee

10:10 a.m.: Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun

10:20 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark

10:30 a.m.: Danny Willett, J. T. Poston

10:40 a.m.: Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger

11:00 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

11:10 a.m.: Tom Kim, Charl Schwartzel

11:20 a.m.: Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood

11:30 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson

11:40 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala

11:50 a.m.: Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy

12:00 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Harris English

12:20 p.m.: Joaquín Niemann, Jon Rahm

12:30 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Højgaard

12:40 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman

12:50 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty

1:00 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge

1:10 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

1:20 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Max Homa

1:40 p.m.: Nicolas Echavarria, Xander Schauffele

1:50 p.m.: Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

2:00 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

2:10 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Jason Day

2:20 p.m.: Corey Conners, Patrick Reed

2:30 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

