The Masters 2025 menu at Augusta: What to buy, prices and more explored

The Masters 2025 is all set to be played from Thursday, April 10, at Augusta National. Fans are all excited to see their favorite golfers competing at the iconic course for the coveted green jacket. Over the next few days, they will also be looking to enjoy some delicacies at the seven open-air concessions.
The prices of the food items at the Masters 2025 are not astronomically high. In fact, most of the items are affordable, with the most expensive item being priced at $6.
Here's a look at the complete menu at the Masters 2025:
Sandwiches
- Egg Salad: $1.50
- Pimento Cheese: $1.50
- Pork Bar-B-Que: $3.00
- Savory Tomato Pie: $3.00
- Masters Club: $3.00
- Chicken Salad on Honey Wheat: $3.00
- Ham & Cheese on Rye: $3.00
- Classic Chicken: $3.00
Breakfast (Served until 10 am)
- Masters Blend Fresh Brewed Coffee: $2.00
- Chicken Biscuit: $3.00
- Breakfast Sandwich: $3.00
- Blueberry Muffin: $2.00
- Fresh Mixed Fruit: $2.50
Beverages
- Soft Drinks: $2.00
- Bottled Water: $2.00
- Fresh Brewed Iced Tea: $2.00
- Crow's Nest: $6.00
- Domestic Beer: $6.00
- Import Beer: $6.00
- White Wine: $6.00
Snacks
- Apple Slices: $1.50
- Chips - Plain & BBQ: $1.50
- Peanuts: $1.75
- Southern Cheese Straws: $2.00
- Cookies: $1.75
- Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn: $2.00
- Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich: $3.00
When will the play start at the Masters 2025? Tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Masters 2025, Round 1 (all times ET):
- 7:40 am: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
- 7:51 am: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard
- 8:02 am: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
- 8:13 am: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
- 8:24 am: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson
- 8:35 am: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)
- 8:52 am: Cameron Smith, J. T. Poston, Aaron Rai
- 9:03 am: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
- 9:14 am: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:25 am: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
- 9:36 am: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
- 9:47 am: Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 9:58 am: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
- 10:15 am: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- 10:26 am: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:37 am: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
- 10:48 am: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
- 10:59 am: Ángel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
- 11:10 am: José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
- 11:21 am: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)
- 11:38 am: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:49 am: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)
- 12:00 pm: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
- 12:11 pm: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)
- 12:22 pm: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
- 12:33 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:50 pm: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
- 1:01 pm: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 1:12 pm: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 1:23 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
- 1:34 pm: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:45 pm: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
