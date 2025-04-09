The Masters 2025 menu at Augusta: What to buy, prices and more explored

The Masters 2025 is all set to be played from Thursday, April 10, at Augusta National. Fans are all excited to see their favorite golfers competing at the iconic course for the coveted green jacket. Over the next few days, they will also be looking to enjoy some delicacies at the seven open-air concessions.

Ad

The prices of the food items at the Masters 2025 are not astronomically high. In fact, most of the items are affordable, with the most expensive item being priced at $6.

Here's a look at the complete menu at the Masters 2025:

Sandwiches

Egg Salad: $1.50

$1.50 Pimento Cheese: $1.50

$1.50 Pork Bar-B-Que: $3.00

$3.00 Savory Tomato Pie: $3.00

$3.00 Masters Club: $3.00

$3.00 Chicken Salad on Honey Wheat: $3.00

$3.00 Ham & Cheese on Rye: $3.00

$3.00 Classic Chicken: $3.00

Breakfast (Served until 10 am)

Masters Blend Fresh Brewed Coffee: $2.00

$2.00 Chicken Biscuit: $3.00

$3.00 Breakfast Sandwich: $3.00

$3.00 Blueberry Muffin: $2.00

$2.00 Fresh Mixed Fruit: $2.50

Ad

Trending

Beverages

Soft Drinks: $2.00

$2.00 Bottled Water: $2.00

$2.00 Fresh Brewed Iced Tea: $2.00

$2.00 Crow's Nest: $6.00

$6.00 Domestic Beer: $6.00

$6.00 Import Beer: $6.00

$6.00 White Wine: $6.00

Snacks

Apple Slices: $1.50

$1.50 Chips - Plain & BBQ: $1.50

$1.50 Peanuts: $1.75

$1.75 Southern Cheese Straws: $2.00

$2.00 Cookies: $1.75

$1.75 Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn: $2.00

$2.00 Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich: $3.00

Expand Tweet

Ad

When will the play start at the Masters 2025? Tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Masters 2025, Round 1 (all times ET):

7:40 am: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

7:51 am: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 am: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

8:13 am: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

8:24 am: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson

8:35 am: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)

8:52 am: Cameron Smith, J. T. Poston, Aaron Rai

9:03 am: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

9:14 am: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

9:25 am: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

9:36 am: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

9:47 am: Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee

9:58 am: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:15 am: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)

10:26 am: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 am: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

10:48 am: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

10:59 am: Ángel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

11:10 am: José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

11:21 am: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)

11:38 am: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 am: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)

12:00 pm: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

12:11 pm: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)

12:22 pm: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

12:33 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 pm: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:01 pm: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1:12 pm: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:23 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1:34 pm: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 pm: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More