The Masters’ hospitality experience venue outside Augusta National’s gates to cost $17,000 for the week: Report

The Masters Tournament will reportedly provide a new luxury hospitality experience for the fans and will cost a whopping $17000 for the week.
Last year, on the 10th anniversary of the Berckmans Place, the hospitality venue at Augusta National, the club's chairman Chairman Fred Ridley announced the launch of the 'Map and Flag' which has now become a reality.
As per Sports Business Journal, Map & Flag has its name derived from the ANGC's logo. The venue is located at Washington Road and is just a walking distance from the North Gate. The pass will require deep pockets as the price is around $17,000 for the venue. As per the pre-existing rules, cell phones will be banned in the new venue.
The Map & Flag will have a vast food hall and high-energy sports bar and will also feature around 80 TVs. There will be three main dining choices named 'The Grille', 'The Carvery' and the 'Marketplace'. Further, the pass holder will also have access to the garden and merchandise shop.
Who is playing in the Masters 2024?
The Masters 2024 is set to begin on April 11 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA. So far 88 players are finalized for this year's field. The names consist of the top 50 players in OWGR, former Masters champions, former major champions, and a few other exceptions.
Players such as Ryo Hisatsune, Joaquin Niemann, and Thorbjorn Olesen have received special invites for the first major of the season.
Here is the playing field for the Masters Tournament:
- Fred Couples
- Sergio Garcia
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Bernhard Langer
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Phil Mickelson
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Tiger Woods
- Wyndham Clark
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Gary Woodland
- Brian Harman
- Cam Smith
- Collin Morikawa
- Shane Lowry
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Nick Dunlap
- Neal Shipley
- Christo Lamprecht
- Jasper Stubbs
- Santiago de la Fuente
- Stewart Hagestad
- Russell Henley
- Cameron Young
- Viktor Hovland
- Sahith Theegala
- Xander Schauffele
- Rory McIlroy
- Sepp Straka
- Jason Day
- Tom Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Cam Davis
- Tony Finau
- Emiliano Grillo
- Nick Taylor
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Luke List
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Ludvig Aberg
- Chris Kirk
- Grayson Murray
- Matthieu Pavon
- Jake Knapp
- Austin Eckroat
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Adam Schenk
- Sam Burns
- Max Homa
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Si Woo Kim
- Sungjae Im
- Corey Conners
- Taylor Moore
- Ryan Fox
- Min Woo Lee
- Denny McCarthy
- Justin Rose
- Will Zalatoris
- Harris English
- Eric Cole
- J.T. Poston
- Adrian Meronk
- Adam Hadwin
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Joaquin Niemann
- Thorbjorn Olesen