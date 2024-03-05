The Masters’ hospitality experience venue outside Augusta National’s gates to cost $17,000 for the week: Report

The Masters Tournament will reportedly provide a new luxury hospitality experience for the fans and will cost a whopping $17000 for the week.

Last year, on the 10th anniversary of the Berckmans Place, the hospitality venue at Augusta National, the club's chairman Chairman Fred Ridley announced the launch of the 'Map and Flag' which has now become a reality.

As per Sports Business Journal, Map & Flag has its name derived from the ANGC's logo. The venue is located at Washington Road and is just a walking distance from the North Gate. The pass will require deep pockets as the price is around $17,000 for the venue. As per the pre-existing rules, cell phones will be banned in the new venue.

The Map & Flag will have a vast food hall and high-energy sports bar and will also feature around 80 TVs. There will be three main dining choices named 'The Grille', 'The Carvery' and the 'Marketplace'. Further, the pass holder will also have access to the garden and merchandise shop.

Who is playing in the Masters 2024?

The Masters 2024 is set to begin on April 11 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA. So far 88 players are finalized for this year's field. The names consist of the top 50 players in OWGR, former Masters champions, former major champions, and a few other exceptions.

Players such as Ryo Hisatsune, Joaquin Niemann, and Thorbjorn Olesen have received special invites for the first major of the season.

Here is the playing field for the Masters Tournament:

Fred Couples

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Bernhard Langer

Hideki Matsuyama

Jose Maria Olazabal

Phil Mickelson

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

Wyndham Clark

Bryson DeChambeau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Gary Woodland

Brian Harman

Cam Smith

Collin Morikawa

Shane Lowry

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Nick Dunlap

Neal Shipley

Christo Lamprecht

Jasper Stubbs

Santiago de la Fuente

Stewart Hagestad

Russell Henley

Cameron Young

Viktor Hovland

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy

Sepp Straka

Jason Day

Tom Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Cam Davis

Tony Finau

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Taylor

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Luke List

Erik Van Rooyen

Ludvig Aberg

Chris Kirk

Grayson Murray

Matthieu Pavon

Jake Knapp

Austin Eckroat

Patrick Cantlay

Tommy Fleetwood

Adam Schenk

Sam Burns

Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton

Si Woo Kim

Sungjae Im

Corey Conners

Taylor Moore

Ryan Fox

Min Woo Lee

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Will Zalatoris

Harris English

Eric Cole

J.T. Poston

Adrian Meronk

Adam Hadwin

Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryo Hisatsune

Joaquin Niemann

Thorbjorn Olesen