The Masters merch shop is reportedly expected to earn about $70,000,000 in sales this week

The Masters merchandise shop is set to make incredible money over the weekend. Spectators from all across the world are in Augusta, Georgia to watch the prestigious tournament, and they're aiming to collect a few souvenirs and things in the process. The trip there to watch the Masters is not something everyone can do all the time, so making sure to get a memento to remember it by is important to a lot of people.

It's so important that the line for the merchandise store is already unbelievably long, and the actual tournament itself is just a few hours old. The crowds at Augusta get rather big, but the one for the shop is impressive.

Per golf reporter Joe Pompliano, the metrics are even more staggering than the imagery. Augusta is expected to sell $70 million worth of merchandise to fans this week. Broken down, that's $10 million per day, $1 million for every hour, $16,000 a minute and $277 a second.

Part of this is that merchandise is just expensive. The items sold in stadiums for sporting events are far from cheap, and the Masters is no different. It's also considered a bit more special of an event, which impacts the pricing as well.

Additionally, some of the items are exclusive. If one didn't get a jersey from the store of their favorite football team's stadium, they can order it online from a wide variety of locations. That's not so true of Masters merchandise.

The other part is just the sheer size of the crowds and how much they're buying. Even if merch was cheap, fans would buy enough of it to produce an impressive number even then.

Things do get up to $750 for a commemorative coin for Arnold Palmer's wins, though, so it's not a cheap excursion. Fans who attend and fund the shop also have to buy tickets, and those are far from cheap as well. The cheapest four-day ticket costs almost $9,000, while the cheapest single day goes for $1,514.

Masters underway after brief delay

There was inclement weather early on at the Masters. It forced the golf tournament into delay, pushing things back by a few hours. The first round didn't tee off until 10:30, with Erik van Rooyen being among the first to go.

Erik van Rooyen swinging at the Masters

It will result in the last few golfers being pushed way back. Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood will not tee off until 4:30 pm, well into the afternoon. The rain did clear out enough to get the round in without a hitch, but it will impact those teeing off later on in the day as they have to turn around and go earlier tomorrow for round two.

As it stands, Ryan Fox is in an early lead. He's five under through nine holes at the time of writing. Bryson DeChambeau (-3 through 12) and Byeong Hun An (-3 through 10) are just behind.